Chinese and German musicians join hands to celebrate the 50th anniversary of China-Germany diplomatic relations - CMG Europe

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 Chinese and German musicians have performed classical works from their countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of China-Germany diplomatic relations on 13 October 2022, hosted by CMG Europe.

Works from Beethoven, Wagner and Schumann alongside traditional and classical Chinese music were played for worldwide television broadcast by members of the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and China National Opera House.

TheChina-Germany 50: A Shared Journey concert is part of the second China-Europe Music Festival hosted by CMG Europe.

Dr Hans-Peter Friedrich, former vice president of the Bundestag, sent a message supporting the aims of the concert.

"Music is the common language of the people, it brings hearts together and that is why this concert is a wonderful bridge between the hearts of the people in China and in Germany," he said.

He noted that both Germany and China have benefited greatly from their partnership over the past half century, calling for all participants to work together to address common goals with courage and determination.

Wu Ken, Chinese ambassador to Germany, said the relationship between Germany and China had allowed the countries to transcend differences and create win-win situations. "The concert is an opportunity to promote cultural exchange and enhance mutual friendship," Ambassador Wu said.

"In the current complicated international situation, music and art can be a medium to build a bridge between China and Germany," said Jiang Qiudi, head of CMG EUROPE. She said she hoped the event would celebrate the sentiment behind a Chinese saying, "Nothing, not even mountains and oceans, can separate people with shared goals and vision."

The Chinese version of the program will be broadcast on October 13 on CMG's music channel, as well as on radio and digital platforms. The English version will be aired on CGTN. The concert will also be broadcast across a range of German-language media.

