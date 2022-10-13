Rick Ross developed new Hemp Blunt Wraps to taste and smell like his favorite rosé sparkling wine

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced sales of Hemp Hop Blunt Wrap smoking papers are now underway. Created and launched under a joint venture with hip hop icon Rick Ross and Rap Snacks, Inc. founder and CEO James Lindsay, the expanding line of Hemp Hop Smokables products can be purchased online at www.HempHop.shop and in a growing number of select retail outlets.

"Working with Rick and James on launching Hemp Hop has been a remarkable experience in professionalism and dedication. The attention to detail Rick brings to the flavoring and developing of the hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp blunt wraps is remarkable," added Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "We now have the capacity to significantly scale manufacturing to meet what we believe will be strong demand for our growing portfolio of Hemp Hop Smokables products."

"The new hemp blunt wraps look, taste, and smell spectacular. In addition to ecommerce sales through our online store, we're making these available to wholesale distributors and retailers immediately," commented Jorge Olson, Hempacco's Co-Founder and CMO. "With Rick Ross and James Lindsay spearheading the sales, distribution, and marketing, we expect to deliver a wonderful experience for consumers. And with James Lindsay's impressive track record as a wholesale distributor, we anticipate a rapid rollout as we make the most of the vast network of Rap Snacks distributors across the country."

James Lindsay is a lifetime entrepreneur and wholesale distribution expert. Before he started Hemp Hop Smokables, a 50/50 joint venture with Hempacco, Lindsay already built national distribution for his Rap Snacks brands, including major retailers like Walmart and thousands of convenience stores all around the country. Rap Snacks currently offers over 40 products including potato chips, ramen noodles, and lemonades.

Rick Ross, one of hip hop's biggest moguls with a healthy slew of investments, including his most prominent venture as a franchise owner of multiple Wingstop locations throughout the country, is expected to drive strong brand awareness of the Hemp Hop brand with consumers.

According to a July 2022 Gallup poll, Americans now smoke more cannabis than tobacco.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper



Smokable technology development



The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper



Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

