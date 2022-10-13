Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Implementation of First CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting System for The Coca-Cola Company

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced that the Coca-Cola Company recently completed the implementation of its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Coca-Cola's use of our CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in one of its many manufacturing plants is yet another proven use case for our technology. Our system allows them to reduce the preparation time and increase throughput speeds. Additionally, by removing corrosion from its plastic bottle molds, we are helping increase plastic bottle manufacturing yields and expanding the life of the molds used in this process. With our foot in the door, we can now focus on further penetrating similar and new use cases within the organization."

The CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH Laser is an air-cooled pulse laser system, perfect for roughing and finishing nearly any surface. Super compact, the LPC-50CTH is designed as an entry-level laser cleaning and surface treatment system for small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations. Microprocessor controlled and with no need for a PC, the system is instantly ready when the key is turned ON. The touch screen allows you to choose among five pre-designed cleaning patterns. The system's heavy-duty industrial design is based on years of experience building Hand Held Lasers for marking and engraving applications. For more information on the LPC-50CTH, click here https://www.laserphotonics.com/handheld-laser-cleaning-systems/cleantech-lpc-50cth

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

