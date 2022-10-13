Up to US$200,000 funding per year for each selected proposal, up to 3 years

Targeting autoimmune disease, renal disease, pain and neurodegenerative disease, bone disease or platform technologies for drug discovery

Application period: January 5, 2023 February 28, 2023. How to apply.

Asahi Kasei Pharma, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, is publicly calling for new proposals for drug development research as part of its efforts for open innovation to promote pharmaceutical research and development through enhanced cooperation with universities, research institutes and enterprises around the world. The application period begins at 5:00 a.m. GMT on January 5, 2023 and ends at 8:00 a.m. GMT on February 28, 2023.

Asahi Kasei Pharma's Open Innovation team is seeking to fund innovative proposals from researchers around the world for up to US$200,000 per year, per project in 2023 for proposals about state-of-the-art pharmaceutical drug developments. Joint research opportunities will then be pursued with the drug discovery researchers together with their parent institutions in hopes to create new innovative drugs for diseases that currently have unmet needs or pioneer new platform technologies for drug discovery. How to apply: https://www.asahikasei-pharma.co.jp/a-compass/en/recruit.html

Asahi Kasei Pharma established its Open Innovation Department in October 2016 with the mission to further strengthen and enhance global licensing and alliance-building activities, and has since funded around 5 proposals per year on average with a total of over 20 funded proposals for state-of-the-art pharmaceutical drug developments as well as collected a wealth of creative new ideas. The Open Innovation team is seeking to fund innovative proposals from researchers around the world for up to US$200,000 per year, per project for this upcoming round in 2023. Asahi Kasei Pharma will then pursue joint research opportunities with the drug discovery researchers together with their parent institutions in hopes to create new innovative drugs for diseases that currently have unmet needs or pioneer new platform technologies for drug discovery.

Asahi Kasei Pharma has demonstrated a successful track record in developing new drugs in the realms of autoimmune, renal, neurological, and bone disease, so the organization can provide the greatest contribution from correlating research areas and subjects.

"Asahi Kasei Pharma believes that nobody should have to give up what they would like to do because of illness," said Osamu Matsuzaki, Primary Executive Officer and Head of R&D and Business Development at Asahi Kasei Pharma. "We believe great science comes from working together, and we are excited for the opportunity to accomplish this mission with researchers all over the world."

Open Innovation works to establish research collaborations related to innovative drug targets and candidate drug compounds up to the preclinical stage as well as advanced drug discovery technologies. Advancements in exploring a new mechanism of action for treating refractory autoimmune disease is one of the most promising outcomes of the research so far, with many more on the horizon. Asahi Kasei believes that these continued efforts to advance drug discovery and research technology will further contribute to life and living for people around the world.

Outline of the call for proposals

Target applicants:

Researchers at universities, research institutes, and enterprises outside Japan

(researchers based in Japan should refer to the Japanese website)

Research areas and subjects:

Autoimmune disease new drug candidates and new drug development technologies Renal disease new drug candidates and new drug development technologies Pain and neurodegenerative disease new drug candidates and new drug development technologies Bone disease new drug candidates Platform technologies for drug discovery drug formulation, analysis methods and organic synthesis

Funding:

Up to US$200,000 per year for each selected proposal

Research period:

1-3 years (milestones will be set for each year, and the content of the research will be reviewed as needed based on the research results)

Submissions will be assessed with respect to their potential as concepts for collaborative research and fostering of research. Further information is available on Asahi Kasei Pharma's Open Innovation website.

About Asahi Kasei Pharma

In accordance with the mission, "to sincerely care for each individual life and solve their unmet medical needs with a wealth of ideas and solid science," Asahi Kasei Pharma operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic businesses in the Health Care Sector of the Asahi Kasei Group. Asahi Kasei Pharma has developed numerous innovative drugs in the fields of immunology, neurology, critical care, musculoskeletal disorders, and other rare diseases, contributing to society by providing highly innovative medications to patients who suffer from diseases with previously unmet needs.

To learn more, visit https://www.asahikasei-pharma.co.jp/en/.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

