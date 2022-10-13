Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of the annual report after the deadline

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Frontmatec Group A/S for not disclosing the annual report for 2021 no later than 4 months after the expiration of the financial year. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2022 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of bonds, section 4. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________ For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1094720