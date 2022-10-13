First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of the annual report

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Jobindex A/S did not disclosed the annual report as soon as poosible. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2022 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, chapter 8. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________ For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1094723