Atos International: Atos awarded the Réseau Radio du Futur (RRF) contract by the French Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories

Atos and its partners are awarded the development and supply contract for the key RRF management information system

Paris, 13 October 2022 - Atos and its partner ecosystem have been chosen by the Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories to develop and supply the "Management IT System" for the Réseau Radio du Futur (RRF - future radio network), the secure and resilient broadband network for domestic security and rescue services. The amount set out in the framework agreement for Lot 3, awarded to the Atos-led consortium, is €43 million over 7 years.

The RRF aims to build a secure, priority, broadband national mobile communication system (4G and 5G) for emergency services, both in the field of public safety and personal and public emergency response. This system is a significant technological and organizational step change and will be used by up to 300,000 users in security and emergency services, such as the national gendarmerie, the national police, the fire brigade and civil security personnel.

In this context, Atos and its partners will be tasked with designing and delivering the network's "information and management system", a key portal that will interface with RRF users and RRF management. It will allow security and rescue forces to receive commercial offers, submit orders, receive invoices, manage their equipment (such as terminals, tablets or 4G keys), as well as managing the network's service quality and main components. It will also make it easier for users to share best practices.

All features will be customized taking into account the specific business needs of the different user categories. The Atos-led ecosystem will ensure the security and resilience of the interface and enable the scalability of the system.

"We are proud to have been chosen by the Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories and to be involved in a major project to support our national security and emergency services. This is further proof of the government's confidence in Atos' expertise on high-stakes projects. RRF Lot 3 is essential to the system's success, as it will be its main showcase and will help converge good practice around its use. With this in mind, we will work closely with the system's users to customize its functionalities and speed up its deployment, and with the other industrial players in the program to ensure optimal integration," explains Yannick Tricaud, CEO Atos France and Atos Southern Europe.

Atos has also been chosen as part of the consortium led by Airbus and Capgemini for Lot 2 of the RRF ("Integrator, Core Network, MCX and Terminal"), which is intended to equip the RRF with all the capabilities needed to fulfil its role as a mission-critical mobile communications operator.

These new contracts underscore Atos' position as a key technology partner to the public sector and security and emergency services, and demonstrate the value of its sovereign technology offering.

