Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWZL ISIN: FR0013467479 Ticker-Symbol: 3OK 
Stuttgart
13.10.22
08:02 Uhr
11,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2022 | 14:05
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellium SE: Constellium to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 26, 2022

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its third quarter 2022 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/143605862

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 483759 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  • USA: +1 646 664 1960
  • France: 09 70 73 39 58
  • Germany: 032 22109 8334
  • Switzerland: 022 518 90 26
  • United Kingdom: 020 3936 2999

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.comfor three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Jason Hershiser- Investor Relations Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:investor-relations@constellium.com)delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)


CONSTELLIUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.