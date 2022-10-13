Schuler Incorporated Canton: Schuler Presents Energy-Saving Technology at CAMX

Schuler's Compact Press Series for compression molding achieves economical, efficient, and sustainable manufacturing

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Schuler North America, subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH, will exhibit at CAMX, North America's largest composites and advanced materials expo, in Hall D, Booth E7. The show will take place October 17-20, at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, California.

Schuler will present its portfolio of innovative compression molding technologies to the market. This includes iComposite 4.0, compression molding press lines, local service and modernization support, and Schuler's Digital Suite solutions.

"CAMX provides an opportunity to showcase the unique ways we push the boundaries of quality, efficiency, and economy for our customers. In fact, we recently sold a 16,000-ton hydraulic molding press-from Schuler's Compact Press Series-to a market leader within the wastewater industry," explains Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "This new order exemplifies many capabilities that Schuler will present during the show."

The tailored hydraulic molding press has optimized production of the customer's fiber-reinforced plastic component parts weighing 500 pounds or more. The installation height of the new press is 40 percent less than a classic composite press. The press reduces energy consumption by incorporating weight compensation of dynamic components. The compression molding enhances productivity and material savings-effectively reducing operational costs for the customer while meeting sustainability standards.

"Schuler's innovative technology has greatly reduced the part production cycle time for the customer," states Tiago Vasconcellos, Director of Sales at Schuler North America. "This is exceptional as the market demand of fiberglass production, and material applications of fiber-reinforced plastics with glass fibers, is rapidly increasing."

Schuler's modular Compact Press Series will be of interest to CAMX attendees as the design reduces oil compression and provides faster thermoplastic application and compression molding. The series can achieve minimal scrap rates, even at the highest of outputs, due to the adaptive congruent bending system and effective parallelism control.

Schuler will also present, "Smart Factory and Sustainability Standards for Composites and Advanced Materials," to address iComposite 4.0 and the digital future of forming technology. The presentation will take place October 18, at 1:00 PM, Room 209B.

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, and Sovema Group.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems-including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other various industries.

