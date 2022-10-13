Genetic Technologies Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG)(NASDAQ:GENE) ("Company", "GTG"), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Genetic Technologies Limited's CEO Simon Morriss discusses the Company's expanded portfolio of tests, global relationships and partnerships, revenue growth channels, reported five consecutive quarters of growth, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.genetechinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company's Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS) platform is a proprietary risk stratification platform developed over the past decade integrating clinical and genetic risk delivering actionable outcomes from physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolic diseases. Genetic Technologies continues to develop a pipeline of risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com.

About RedChip Companies

Forward Looking Statements

