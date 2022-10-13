Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on Nov. 3

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thurs., Nov. 3, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT Webcast: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive a PIN, which will be sent an hour before the conference call.

Supplemental Disclosure

At the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Company has relied on the exemption for "Eligible Interlisted Issuers" under Section 602.1 of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") Company Manual, the effect of which is that, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions prescribed by the TSX, the Company will not have to comply with certain Canadian requirements in connection with the Plan.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Christina Cheng

ir@bauschhealth.com

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720134/Bausch-Health-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-2022-Results-on-Nov-3