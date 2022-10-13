SonarSource will showcase the importance of Clean Code and the impact it can have on the developer community

SonarSource, the leading platform for Clean Code, today announced its Platinum Sponsorship at JavaOne, taking place on October 17-20, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. At JavaOne, attendees will be able to join sessions and interact with community experts to explore a wide range of Java technical topics that address modern application development and ecosystem participation.

On Tuesday, October 18th at 10:45 a.m. PT in Caesars Forum's Alliance Ballroom, Olivier Gaudin, CEO and co-founder of SonarSource, will be delivering an opening keynote on his vision of how Clean Code can empower developers and enable organizations to consistently deliver high-quality, secure code.

On Wednesday, October 19th, from 1:15 p.m. 2:00 p.m. PT, Johann Beleites, Java Developer at SonarSource, will take the stage to present "Finding the Bad Apple in your Regular Expressions." This session will show how the unique Sonar technology can help developers handle complex regular expressions by surfacing performance issues and defending against malicious inputs.

Additionally, from 2:30 p.m. 3:15 p.m. PT, on the same day, Tom Howlett, Product Manager at SonarSource, will take the stage to present "Clean as You Code your Java Project." This talk will dive deeper to demonstrate how a Clean as You Code approach delivers clean Java code efficiently and systematically.

WHEN:

JavaOne Conference: October 17-20, 2022

SonarSource Sessions: October 19th at 1:15 p.m. 2:00 p.m. PT and at 2:30 p.m. 3:15 p.m. PT.

WHERE:

Venetian Resort and Hotel, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Caesars Forum, 3911 S Koval Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Throughout the event, attendees will also be able to drop by the SonarSource booth #503 to meet the Sonar Team as well as participate in technical talks and demos.

For information about SonarSource, please visit here.

About SonarSource

SonarSource's industry leading solution enables developers and development teams to write Clean Code and remediate existing code organically, so they can focus on the work they love and maximize the value they generate for businesses. Its open-source and commercial solutions SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube support 30 programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure technologies. Trusted by more than 350,000 organizations globally, SonarSource is considered integral to delivering better software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005465/en/

Contacts:

Olivia Farber

10Fold for SonarSource

949-542-9232

sonarsource@10fold.com