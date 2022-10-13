**Part five of Mindtech's guide to synthetic data questions the validity of describing synthetic data as reaching 'Peak of Inflated Expectations'**

**Mindtech's Chameleon platform is already generating automatically annotated synthetic data for a whole host of applications**

Mindtech Global, developer of the world's leading platform for the creation of synthetic data for training AI, has today revealed its view on where it believes synthetic data is on the 'hype curve'.

In the fifth instalment of the company's extensive guide to synthetic data, VP Product Management Chris Longstaff raises doubts about Gartner's assessment of synthetic data as having reached the "peak of inflated expectations"-fuelled by technological advances as well as media hype.

Longstaff believes that label is potentially misleading, as it throws the synthetic images that companies like Mindtech are using to train merchant market visual AI models in with other variations of synthetic data-synthetic audio data or synthetic infrared data, for example-which are relatively nascent.

He explained: "Gartner's AI Hype Cycle lumps in synthetic images, which are already used to train incredibly high accuracy models that are out there in commercial applications right now, with all these other, evolving types of synthetic data that have yet to prove their worth. It's not really helpful and it is giving potential users the wrong impression about synthetic imagery and the technology's state of readiness."

You can read part five of Mindtech's guide on synthetic data, providing practical tips for data engineers and real-world use cases for data training, here: https://medium.com/mindtechglobal/is-a-single-category-for-synthetic-data-in-gartners-hype-cycle-appropriate-38e2eb9892e5

Ends.

Mindtech Global www.mindtech.global

Mindtech Global is the developer of the world's leading end-to-end 'synthetic' data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems. The company's Chameleon platform is a step change in the way AI vision systems are trained, helping computers understand and predict human interactions in applications ranging across retail, smart home, healthcare and smart city.

Mindtech is headquartered in the UK, with operations across the US and Far East and is funded by investors including Mercia, Deeptech Labs, In-Q-Tel and Appen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005474/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Cat Lenheim, cat@thoughtldr.com

+44 203 417 0717 +44 7511 117587