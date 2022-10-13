Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at LD MICRO MAIN EVENT XV Conference on Tuesday October 25th

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and video collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that they will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event being held October 25th through October 27th at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation and will be available for individual meetings with investors attending the conference in person.

Crexendo will hold 1x1 meetings during the event and will make a group presentation on Tuesday October 25th at 2:00 in Track 1. To register to attend the conference please use the following link https://me22.sequireevents.com/

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, stated "It is always the highest honor and pleasure to welcome Crexendo back to the Main Event. Over the past couple of years, the company had led the one category that matters most, investor interest from our patrons. We are looking forward to having them update our community and finding out what the future holds for the company."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, video conferencing and collaboration services with video designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2.5 million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

