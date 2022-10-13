Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.10.2022 | 15:17
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Deposit Rate Calculation Corrections September

The interest calculated on cash collateral in SEK and NOK were incorrectly
calculated on three occasions (one for the balance during the weekend) due to
errors in calculations of the Nasdaq Deposit Rate (NDR). 

Following dates were incorrectly calculated for SEK: 2022-09-15 and 2022-09-21

Following dates were incorrectly calculated for NOK: 2022-09-23, 2022-09-24 and
2022-09-25 

Nasdaq Clearing has performed the interest calculation with the correct NDR
rates and processed the resulting interest credits on 2022-10-12, all affected
members will be able to see the correction in CMS Web. 

For further information, please contact Clearing & Collateral Management:
clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.