NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Deposit Rate Calculation Corrections September

The interest calculated on cash collateral in SEK and NOK were incorrectly calculated on three occasions (one for the balance during the weekend) due to errors in calculations of the Nasdaq Deposit Rate (NDR). Following dates were incorrectly calculated for SEK: 2022-09-15 and 2022-09-21 Following dates were incorrectly calculated for NOK: 2022-09-23, 2022-09-24 and 2022-09-25 Nasdaq Clearing has performed the interest calculation with the correct NDR rates and processed the resulting interest credits on 2022-10-12, all affected members will be able to see the correction in CMS Web. For further information, please contact Clearing & Collateral Management: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880