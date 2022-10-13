San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Dakshidin Corporation (OTC Pink: DKSC) has signed a distribution deal with one of the market's most exciting manufacturers of all-natural organic supplements.



STENERGY LLC offers a product named GluCora. Stenergy co-founder Sam Butero describes GluCora; "Health Canada has approved GluCora. As a result, we are bringing a product to the market that supports healthy glucose metabolism. In addition, we provide antioxidants for the maintenance of good health."



An essential bioactive constituent of GluCora is Banaba leaf extract, incorporated into a patented self-nano-emulsifying delivery system.



Sam Butero describes the benefits of GluCora as "our proprietary delivery system has much higher bioavailability; it quickly causes greater than 10% decrease in fasting blood glucose levels after just one week of supplementation without producing symptoms of hypoglycemia. Take two GluCora soft gel capsules before each meal, and GluCora helps the body not absorb the glucose in the food and store it as fat. This will greatly benefit many people who are discouraged from eating foods with a lot of carbohydrates, which will be used for energy or expelled. We want to market GluCora as a weight management product. The side effects for health-conscious people will be weight loss and increased energy. We aim to provide an affordable, natural product that will manage users' glucose levels and ultimately help them maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, regardless of what they eat."



Whitechapel CEO Christopher Haigh stated, "When we were introduced to Stenergy, we recognized the great synergy between Stenergy and DKSC. We look forward to a long and exciting relationship with Stenergy; we could not be more excited to work with Sam and his team to help bring GluCora to market. In addition, Haigh said, "Both Dakshidin and STENERGY LLC recognize the benefits of a closer working relationship and are exploring a Joint Venture." The companies will share relevant updates as they become available.



Stenergy Co-Founder Sam Butero said, "We have been looking for a marketing and distribution relationship that shares our philosophy and values in the health and wellness space and we found that partner in DKSC. We are pleased and excited to go down this road together."



About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC)



DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging Health and Wellness space with a focus on All natural and organic products.



About STENERGY LLC



Stenergy is a global health and wellness company focused on bringing natural products to market and distributing them globally. Stenergy's mission is to improve the health of the people and communities they serve, ensuring access to high-quality care and the latest technologies. For more information: www.stenergy-llc.com



Forward-looking statements

