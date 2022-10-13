Stillfront and Starbreeze Studios Co-Founder Nicklas Dunham will leverage his more than 20 years' experience in traditional gaming to expand the blockchain gaming company's partner network as Chief Commercial Officer

Spielworks (https://www.spielworks.com/), a leading blockchain startup specializing in gaming, welcomes Nicklas Dunham to its team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Having built his reputation as a serial entrepreneur in the gaming industry, Dunham will target some of the most prominent enterprises in mainstream gaming to build, grow, and nurture Spielworks's reach, as well as create new opportunities for collaboration with traditional gaming titles.

In the last 20+ years, Dunham has founded and worked with many of Sweden's household names in gaming, such as Stillfront, Starbreeze, and GRIN. His portfolio includes titles like The Darkness, Chronicles of Riddick, and Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter for Xbox, Playstation, and PC. Having worked across most of the gaming platforms and business models, Dunham brings his deep understanding of the industry to lead Spielworks's business development and bolster the company's effort to pioneer Web3 gaming.

Spielworks has built one of the fastest-growing blockchain gaming ecosystems in the market, featuring more than 3 million sign ups and 65,000 daily users. The ecosystem incorporates its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat App, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and Top 20 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master counting more than 1 million staked NFTs.

"As Web3 gaming gains traction, a lot of traditional gaming folks are starting to realize this is where the innovation is at, and that means it's shaping the future of the broader gaming industry," says Adrian Krion, CEO of Spielworks. "Spielworks has pioneered blockchain gaming from the beginning, and we're proud to welcome such a well-regarded traditional gaming innovator to expand our reach and bridge traditional gaming with Web3."

"This is an entirely new frontier, and I'm excited about all the discoveries and impact we will make together with the rest of the Spielworks team," says Dunham. "There is still a lot to figure out, but I hope to bring the right sense of direction to our partner-making efforts and get everyone in the gaming world as passionate as we are about what Web3 brings to the table."

About Spielworks

With its headquarters located in Berlin, Spielworks was founded in 2018 by Swen E. Hallasch and Adrian Krion. Spielworks brings the benefits of blockchain to mass-market gaming: True ownership of digital assets, secure handling of tokens and comfortable interaction with exceptional blockchain games. Powered by its WOMBAT utility token, the ecosystem incorporates its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat App, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and Top 20 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master counting more than 1 million staked NFTs. For more information, visit https://wombat.app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005674/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lea Berdugo

ReBlonde for Spielworks

lea@reblonde.com