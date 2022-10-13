UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Increasing implementation of smart devices in agriculture is expected to proliferate the precision farming market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, thePrecision Farming Market was valued at more than USD 8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services); Technology (Guidance, Remote Sensing, and Variable Rate Application); Application (Yield Monitoring, Weather Tracking, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, and Others); Region/Country.





The Precision Farming market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Precision Farming market. The Precision Farming market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Precision Farming market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The precision farming market demand is increasing at a significant rate over the years and is expected to witness influential growth during the forecasted period as well. Factors that are positively accentuating its market size include the need to mitigate greenhouse gases to minimize climate change, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in precision farming to reduce labor costs and increasing implementation of smart devices in agriculture.

The global Precision Farming market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the technology, the market is classified into guidance, remote sensing, and variable rate application. Among these, the variable rate application segment is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The market growth is due to the early adoption of this technology by farmers. Variable rate application includes variable rate pesticides, variable rate fertilizers, and variable rate crops. The application of variable rate application in precision agriculture focuses not only on fertilizer application but also on many other areas.

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into yield monitoring, weather tracking, field mapping, crop scouting, and others. Among these, the yield monitoring segment held a commendable share of the global precision farming market in 2020 and is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the benefits of climate change mitigation initiatives that enable farmers to effectively manage climate-related disasters and improve food security and agricultural decision-making. Yield monitoring includes off-farm field monitoring and on-farm yield monitoring.

Precision Farming Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is expected to grow at a strong CAGR. The progress of modernization of agribusiness in the region is a major factor behind the growth of the regional precision farming market. Population growth is putting pressure on the agricultural industry to increase productivity thus increasing the adoption of advanced technology like precision farming.

The major players targeting the market include

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Teejet Technologies

AG Leader Technology

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Granular Inc.

CropX Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Precision Farming market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Precision Farming market?

Which factors are influencing the Precision Farming market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Precision Farming market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Precision Farming market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Precision Farming market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Precision Farming Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market size 2020 USD 8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Precision Farming Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Teejet Technologies, AG Leader Technology, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Granular Inc., CropX Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis;Legal & Regulatory Framework; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Offering; By Technology; By Application; By Region/Country

