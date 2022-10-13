TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

13 October 2022



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)





Re: Dividend Announcement



The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 September 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date20 October 2022

Record Date21 October 2022

Payment Date4 November 2022

Dividend per Share1.75 pence (Sterling)

As per the release of the 21 September 2022 the Board of Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announced its plan to increase minimum dividend payments above its annual target. The Company has increased minimum annual dividends from 6p to 7p per share with minimum quarterly dividends increasing from 1.5p to 1.75p per share beginning in respect of quarter end 30 September 2022. The Company will continue to distribute all its annual net income to shareholders through a final balancing dividend.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson