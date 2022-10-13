Ministry of Culture of Taiwan: Move on! The Adventure of Taiwanese Comics: 13th GCA & Connection+ Draws to a Close

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th GCA & Connection+, organized by the Taiwan Ministry of Culture, was successfully concluded in the No. 5 Warehouse at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. The theme of the 13th GCA is "Move on! The Adventure of Taiwanese Comics." The five-day event featured a comic exhibit, conferences, and networking for business exchanges, attracting 2,812 attendees and comic industry professionals to gather and celebrate the biggest comic event of the year. The comic exhibit showcased Taiwanese comics, while the conferences and networking presented an opportunity for copyright licensors to connect with potential buyers through matchmaking and topic discussions.





During the opening press conference, Deputy Minister Lee Ching-hwi from the Ministry of Culture stated that the Golden Comic Awards is a national award for Taiwan's comic industry that aims to encourage outstanding and dedicated comic artists/ editors. The Ministry of Culture hopes to support the comic industry through the Golden Comic Awards and inspire new ideas for the industry's future. As such, the Golden Comic Awards, since its 8th iteration, has organized special exhibits, networking, and cross-domain conferences in the hopes of striving forward and galvanizing the force of the industry in this annual gathering of comic artists. Deputy Minister Lee also shared that the theme this year: The Adventure of Taiwanese Comics, expresses the loneliness, confusion, and self-doubt experienced by comic artists throughout their creative journeys. The GCA hopes to rally the people of Taiwan and spotlight related events to show their support for comic artists and the industry through their actions and passion.

The Ministry of Culture also stated that the exhibition and business exchanges were held online last year due to the pandemic. This year, the GCA events returned offline and featured distinguished guests such as Culture Weaver from Japan, Nazca Edition from France, Tokyopop from Germany, and Hablar en Arte from Spain. The exhibit this year is titled "Move on! The Adventure of Taiwanese Comics" and showcased Taiwanese comics nominated for this year's GCA, mid-length and long-form comics, classics, internationally recognized comics, translated comics, and comics with music derivatives to introduce the public to the diversity of Taiwanese comics. For more information about GCA events, please visit our official website: http://gca.moc.gov.tw.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920262/The_13th_GCA_Connection__Opening_Ceremony_Press_Conference___Exhibit.jpg

