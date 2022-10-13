Centurion Invest secures Major Stake deal in partnership with Muhsin Bayrak Chairman of AB Group Holding.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Invest is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Muhsin Bayrak, Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon, a well-known philanthropist and, through his corporate holding and Investment Group, will soon operate the #1 crypto exchange in the region. AB Group holding Turkey has collaborated with Centurion & Co Dubai that is backed by a UAE family office to empower AB stocks Exchange in a multimillion-dollar deal.





Centurion has acquired majority stake in ABStocks a Regulated Turkish Exchange who is part of the AB Group Holding. This partnership will provide a 40M$ new innovation fund, for a technology based project in bodrum region to expand Centurion Invest to this region which is experiencing an increase adoption and interest in cryptocurrency. Centurion will offer the Turkish community exclusive tailored products through its Liquidity pools plans, CIX Crypto Visa Card and staking programs, as well as partner and referral offers.

The Rebranded Exchange will be empowered by an investment of 40M$ over the coming 3 years with new management and a clear cut new vision, counting the increase pairs trading to reach approximately 300.

AB stocks will become ABC exchange, A Centurion Company. The collaborative partnership will introduce new projects and opportunities with Centurion's prestigious partner: ABG Token. ABG Token is set to become a Real Estate Development and investment token to empower innovative, smart lifestyle, green, wellness projects in EMEA, including the exclusivity to invest in the ABGMeta the first Turkish Metaverse.

$CIX, Centurion Invest's native token and powers the ecosystem of this acquisition that will extend its utility to real estate and 84 Million new users. In fact, $CIX holders will get incremental benefits when buying real estate in any of AB Group Projects, such as, but not limited to discounts up to 10%. Furthermore, $CIX will strengthen the positioning of ABG token and our partner's Real Estate Group developments as an exclusive payment utility token, with multiple use cases across, rent, facility management, investment, and more.

A press conference will be held at one of the most prestigious AB Group lifestyle in BODRUM, Turkey on October 8, 2022 to announce to the international press, local Media and Leaders the promising roadmap of this exciting partnership.

A number of selective exclusive guest will take part in the event on October 8, in the city of Bodrum where the three will be major announcements.

The Group will host a Luxurious Launch Event to present to Turkish and Global Media the future partnership plans and vision, including:

The live launch of ABG Token, on Centurioninvest.com Exchange, making ABG Token accessible to trade to everyone around the world

The official announcement of ABC Exchange going live.

The Launch of CIX Crypto Visa card powered by CIX

