Serenity Engage: The Gardens at St. Elizabeth Pioneers Smart Assistant Technology In Senior Care With Serenity

Serenity Leads the Digital Transformation in Senior Care with Secure Messaging and Smart Assistant Technology that Enables Care Providers, Older Adults, and Families to Care Together

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Serenity , the only network that brings aging service providers, older adults, and their loved ones together on a single platform, alongside The Gardens at St. Elizabeth , a Denver, Colorado CHI Living Community and division of CommonSpirit Health, today announced impressive results from their pioneering deployment of smart display, voice-enabled technology in senior care at the 2022 LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo .

Serenity's platform serves as a personalized, digital concierge to bring simplicity and connection to an otherwise complex, siloed system. Serenity's proprietary HIPAA-compliant messaging drives communication, education, and collaboration across mobile, Web and smart assistant devices. Leveraging Alexa for Senior Living 's secure closed API and Amazon Echo Show devices, Serenity and The Gardens at St. Elizabeth are revolutionizing what it means to communicate with families, as well as within and across the senior care ecosystem.

"Serenity is an essential part of our communication by helping support independence for our residents, connecting our internal and extended care teams, and giving families more peace of mind that their loved ones are receiving the excellent care we are known for," said Jane Woloson, Executive Director of The Gardens at St. Elizabeth. "Each day, we see the powerful impact this solution has on our residents and our community,"

With smart coordination and integrated, consolidated communication, Serenity meets providers, care teams, families, and most importantly, older adults, where they are. The cutting-edge technology reduces staff burden while increasing resident engagement and vital family connectedness. This first-of-its-kind partnership in senior care has seen exponential impact and return on investment including:

Time savings of up to 5-10 hours a week per key staff member

Added revenue with 3 new waitlist sign-ups and 2 new move-ins

Accelerated time-to-services with valuable partner providers, reducing it from days to hours or minutes

Increased engagement for residents, reducing isolation and loneliness for our older adults

Providers, including rounding physicians, hospice, home care, pharmacy, home health, and a myriad of others, keep in lockstep with The Gardens at St Elizabeth strengthening continuity of care.

Residents now have an in-room personalized community concierge that continuously shows up-to-date activity, dining, and community information. Residents ask questions and request tasks, including:

"Alexa, what's for dinner?"

"Alexa, what are Saturday's activities?"

"Alexa, call my daughter." (Video or audio)

"Alexa, call for help."

"Alexa, remind me the doctor will be here at 10 am."

Families of residents have a direct line to key staff and can ask questions and get real-time updates about their loved ones, giving them peace of mind and inclusion in the care team.

"Voice-enabled technology like Amazon Alexa has the power to disrupt tech-laggard industries," said Ginna Baik, Senior Business Development Manager, Alexa Smart Properties. "We are delighted to see The Gardens at St. Elizabeth using Serenity's product leveraging Alexa for Senior Living to disrupt the status quo in senior care."

"I love busting the myth that older adults don't really want to adopt new technology," says Katherine Wells, CEO, Serenity. "Our team sets up 85+-year-olds every day with Serenity's smart assistant and our analytics show they actively engage more than 3 times a day, every day."

The Gardens at St. Elizabeth and Serenity will be showcasing the power of Serenity's technology at the 2022 LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo . Onsite demonstrations will be available at the Serenity Connect booth, #3527, on the show floor.

To experience the power of Serenity for your community, visit: https://serenityengage.com .

About Serenity

Serenity is the only network that allows aging service providers, older adults, and their loved ones to "care together." Our web, mobile and Alexa assistant products power the network to enable real-time, HIPAA-compliant communication, collaboration, and education. Providers and communities increase revenue and lower expenses, while families and older adults get better care and greater peace of mind. Start connecting at serenityengage.com .

