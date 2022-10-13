Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named a Tech Titans' Top 20 Fastest Growing Tech Company

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that it has been named one of Tech Titans' 20 fastest growing tech companies in 2022. Each year, Tech Titans recognizes a diverse group of technology organizations and leaders who are at the helm of the industry's innovation, transformation, and growth. This year's program honors the fastest growing technology companies based on three-year revenue growth from 2019 - 2021.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again by Tech Titans and to be named one of the top 20 fastest growing companies in Texas alongside so many innovative companies," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment of the Trintech team in providing our clients with the highest level of support. Our growth over the past 3 years is a strong indicator of the market's recognition of Trintech as a leading financial close solution provider, and we anticipate continued momentum as we maintain the rapid pace of innovation across our portfolio of solutions."

Trintech is committed to providing world-class, innovative solutions that deliver increased efficiency, real-time visibility, collaboration and control to mid-market and enterprise organizations around the world. For over 35 years, Trintech has driven innovation and automation throughout the financial close process with solutions that empower finance and accounting teams with purpose-built technology. Trintech's solutions enable those teams to go beyond balancing the workload and eliminating manual work from the reconciliation and close process, to analyzing the data and applying human capital and intelligence to higher value tasks such as problem solving and evolving the business with time that is saved.

Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Fall 2022 Report.

###

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

214.957.5009

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720151/Trintech-Named-a-Tech-Titans-Top-20-Fastest-Growing-Tech-Company