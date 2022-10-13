Perfuturo Insurance Announces Completion of Investment From Newpoint Financial Group

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Perfuturo Insurance International, Inc. ("Perfuturo") today announced that it has closed on $25 Million of equity investment from NFG Sarl ("Newpoint").

Perfuturo is a Guam based US-Insurer specializing in multiple risk lines ranging from construction risks, product, cyber and general liability lines of business with up to $5 billion in specialty structured underwriting capacity and a distinct focus on renewable and sustainable risk exposures, "ESG" business. Perfuturo is the first true "ESG" insurer, and from its home base on the Pacific island of Guam Perfuturo will enable Green and Blue transformation across Guam, the CNMI, Palau, and surrounding territories

Newpoint is a global diversified investment holding company focused on the insurance, private equity, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors with more than $2 billion in capital as of year-end 2021. In addition, as part of the strategic investment, Newpoint's wholly owned reinsurance company, NewpointRe shall provide reinsurance coverage on Perfuturo programs.

Stephan Kochem, Co-Founder and Chairman of Perfuturo said "This strategic investment from Newpoint not only strengthens the Perfuturo balance sheet, it solidifies a long-term partnership with a partner who shares our vision for growth and market expansion within the region."

Orlene O. Arriola, CEO of Perfuturo stated, "Perfuturo has the unique expertise, capacity, and commitment to facilitate infrastructure growth and transformation to Green and Blue technologies, not only to support the mission but to enhance the quality of life and sustain the environment across the Pacific for many generations to come. With this commitment in focus, Perfuturo has solidified its position as the "go to" local insurance carrier solution to address the additional admitted insurance and reinsurance capacity needs in the region (Marianas and Micronesia), specifically when it comes to writing significant surety and construction risk. I am confident that partnering with the dynamic team at Newpoint, will prove to be the ideal catalyst to transform our shared vision into reality in real time.

Trevor M. Saliba, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Director of Newpoint "We are excited about our partnership with Perfuturo through this initial investment. They have proven to be the ideal partner and investment choice as we look to expand our investment portfolio in the Asia Pacific region. As a local Guam based insurance carrier, coupled with their management team's global experience and deep understanding of the local market, they are the obvious solution to meet the anticipated multi-billion dollar insurance capacity demand over the next 5-10 years and have the additional proven expertise in underwriting the new technologies involved in the energy and infrastructure conversion".

As the first line of defense in the Pacific for the United States, Guam is a strategic foothold and home to the largest US Military base in the Pacific region. As part of their strategic planning, the US Military has begun transferring a major portion its resources to Guam and has approved more than $4.5 billion in funding for infrastructure and construction projects over the next 10 years..

About Perfuturo

Perfuturo Insurance International, Inc. is a Guam based US-Insurer fully licensed and well capitalized with $5 billion in specialty structured underwriting capacity. Perfuturo is the first "ESG" insurer with wide ranging specialty expertise in construction risks, Green and Blue technologies including Energy and alternative solutions. With our direct access to international reinsurance markets, we bring together insureds and real risk takers with highly rated capacity. As a niche player we focus on unique risk transfer solutions which are not available in the regular insurance markets. Together with our clients we design custom-made insurance concepts to meet specific needs and enable transforming technologies for a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.perfuturo.com.

About Newpoint Financial Group

NFG Sarl is a global diversified investment holding company focused on the insurance, private equity, energy, infrastructure and sectors operating across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk, finance, asset management, investment banking and private equity with operations located throughout Europe, United States, the Caribbean and West Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch

