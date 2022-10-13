Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.10.2022 | 17:22
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Data Protection Solution Launched by Commvault and Huawei

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Connect 2022-Dubai, data protection and data management software company, Commvault, and Huawei launched a data solution to provide End to End (E2E), secure, and reliable data protection to enterprise customers.

Nizar Elfarra, the Middle East Regional Channel Director of Commvault

The Commvault and Huawei solution brings a range of advantages.

  • Instant backup and recovery with 3x higher backup and 5x higher recovery bandwidths than similar products in the industry.
  • Optimal security with resilient ransomware protection and E2E encryption.
  • Extreme agility offers data protection for all data types, including physical, virtual, cloud, and Software as a Service (SaaS) data, all with just one system.

Nizar Elfarra, the Middle East, Regional Channel Director Commvault said: "For 10 years, we have cooperated with Huawei in data protection services, and this new solution effectively ensures data security and availability for all workloads in both on-premises and cloud environments for our customers."

Michael Fan, Director of Huawei Data Storage Solution Sales noted: "A change is going to come, with the shift from Disk-to-Disk-to-Tape (D2D2T) to Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything (F2F2X). Here, Huawei leads the market with its dedicated OceanProtect backup storage products and, together with its partners, will deliver industry leading backup solutions to customers, making it a premium backup storage option for various application workloads."

For more details, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage/oceanprotect

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920619/image_986294_46467906.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-data-protection-solution-launched-by-commvault-and-huawei-301648750.html

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.