ActivePure Technology: BlueShore Financial Installs ActivePure Air and Surface Purification

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / ActivePure Technologies, LLC, the world leader in air and surface purification, recently partnered with BlueShore Financial to install ActivePure products in multiple financial spa locations of BlueShore Financial throughout Canada. The installation of the new units powered by ActivePure Technology began in April and will cover a total of approximately 130,000 square feet of indoor areas with the patented technology.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens, the installation will take place in thirteen separate financial boutiques of BlueShore Financial including the company's headquarters in Lonsdale, British Columbia. Each location installing the technology will use induct units powered by ActivePure Technology, chosen with the help of Canadian ActivePure distributor, Montreal Aerus.

"We are excited to partner with BlueShore Financial, and to install air purification systems in their banking branches," said Roberto Brunetti, owner of Aerus Montreal. "Our team has worked to determine the best product customized for each location to protect the indoor air and surfaces and give patrons and employees peace of mind as they adapt to a new sense of normalcy."

BlueShore Financial is a leading credit union enterprise in the Canadian community with a high success rate in meeting the needs of its clients. The new partnership came about between Aerus distributor Roberto Brunetti (Montreal Aerus) and BlueShore Financials' Manager of Facility Operations Alan Wallace.

"We at BlueShore Financial are glad to be making the decision to protect our indoor air and surfaces with ActivePure and work with their team to get our buildings outfitted with the technology," said Fred Cook, chief information officer at BlueShore Financial. "We hope to provide peace of mind to our employees and clients by using advanced air filtration technology to protect the air and surfaces against pathogens in our selected locations."

It is difficult to know if a space's indoor air poses the threat of infectious disease. This is precisely why BlueShore Financial added ActivePure as an additional layer of protection to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens. The installation of units powered by ActivePure Technology within the BlueShore Financial spas will give their clients and employees the confidence that the air they breathe and the surfaces they touch have been decontaminated.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, ActivePure Technology emerged as a market leader offering active, 24/7 purification of indoor air and surfaces. Since its early development, ActivePure Technology has seen significant growth in its commercial use to reduce pathogens including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19, and other viruses, bacteria and molds.

Recently, ActivePure Technology was proven in an independent lab to reduce 99.9% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus within a closed setting in under one minute with testing conducted by the University of Texas Medical Branch. Additionally, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is an FDA-cleared and registered Class II medical device and is proven in a laboratory, as well as in real-world environments, to proactively neutralize viruses in air and on surfaces.

ActivePure has more than 75 products out on their market ranging from standalone products to induct commercial installations. ActivePure units run 24/7 and can be adjusted and combined to meet custom needs for specific spaces and individual needs.

For more information on ActivePure, please visit ActivePure.com or call (888) 217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. In 2022, ActivePure was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in America. ActivePure has been committed to providing quality products and technologies to create safe and clean indoor environments worldwide since 1924. ActivePure Technologies' six brands include Aerus, Aerus Enterprise Solutions, ActivePure, Allergy Buyers Club, The Pure Company and Vollara. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

