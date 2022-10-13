Innovative Smart Hydration Technology Empowers Users to Focus on Their Health

Today, impacX (TASE: IMPC.TA), the Internet of Packaging company that provides a full end-to-end connected experience for water, vitamins, supplements and CPG brands through an Internet of Things (IoT) smart packaging platform, announced a partnership with global sports fuel brand Gatorade. The result: Gatorade Smart Gx bottles powered by impacX's science and technology.

Pair the Gatorade Gx App with the Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle, powered by impacX, and jumpstart your health with fuel plans based on your activity, goals, duration, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

At the heart of this partnership is the "connected experience" a new and personal way for Gatorade Smart Gx bottle consumers to interact with the physical product. impacX's patented smart cap technology transforms reusable bottles into a smart, digital device that, tracks and collects hydration data for the user while calculating beverage intake based on the user's profile and sport activity when paired with the accompanying Gx app. This innovation encourages hydration with intelligent reminders that are triggered by sensors located within the bottle's cap that detect the level of liquid inside the bottle.

"We're excited to partner with an international brand such as Gatorade," said Yoav Hoshen, co-founder and senior vice president of impacX. "At impacX, we empower consumers through our digital and personalized solutions to help them track their own hydration and wellness needs. We strive to be leaders of the smart hydration space and are dedicated to technology that brings a robust and well-rounded product for our customers and partners."

The smart bottle technology benefits both customers and the brands. Customers gain insights from a user-friendly mobile app that coaches them to achieve their hydration and wellness goals once they have entered personal information catered to their current fitness and health journeys. The technology inside the users' Smart Gx bottle also shows a progress gauge that reminds and coaches them when they should take another sip, when their bottle is empty, how many more ounces they need to consume, and more. Meanwhile, brands receive access to customer and usage insights using impacX's unique smart hydration platform.

"We have been searching for an innovative technology company to partner with that can deliver personalized daily hydration recommendations and change the way athletes hydrate and fuel," said Drew Palin, senior director of innovation at Gatorade. "impacX has created a smart packaging technology that precisely meets our needs. This new partnership represents the future of packaging and has the potential to improve athlete engagement."

The Gatorade Smart Gx bottle powered by impacX is currently available in black and has the option for personalization. It comes in a kit including the bottle, a four pack of Gx pods, two Gx Sweat Patches, and is available now for $69.99 USD on Gatorade.com.

impacX was founded in 2015 and has two main product lines: Water.io the world leading smart hydration platform, and Vitamins.io an innovation platform for vitamins and supplements for tracking, reminding, and re-ordering.

About impacX

ImpacX (TASE: IMPC.TA) is a smart packaging company that delivers a connected experience for brands through innovative technology. Its end-to-end Internet of Packaging platform uses a unique combination of sensors, algorithms, cloud services and mobile apps to provide a complete personalized experience for consumers as well as products and brands. ImpacX is a publicly traded Israeli technology company that was originally founded as Water.io in 2015.

About Gatorade

The Gatorade Company, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), meets the needs of consumers who participate in sports and fitness, through brands that include Gatorade, Propel, Muscle Milk, and Evolve. The solutions they provide are driven by a deep understanding of the unique occasions and needs across athletic activity. Gatorade, their marquee brand, is underpinned by a 56-year history of studying the best athletes in the world, and sports nutrition research by the Gatorade Sport Science Institute, allowing it to provide scientifically formulated products that meet athletes' needs both on and off the field. For more information and a full list of products, please visit www.gatorade.com.

