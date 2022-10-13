Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
13.10.22
08:02 Uhr
2,795 Euro
-0,055
-1,93 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9203,00518:36
Dow Jones News
13.10.2022 | 17:40
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update 13-Oct-2022 / 16:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directorate Change

Margaret Sweeney to step down as Non-Executive Director

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London |13 October 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that Margaret Sweeney, Non-Executive Director, has informed the board that she intends to retire as a director of the company in 2023.

Now in her ninth year as a non-executive director of the company, her decision is pursuant to Principle G, and Provision 11 of the UK Corporate Governance Code concerned with non-executive director independence.

In accordance with Euronext Dublin listing rule 6.1.65, the company will publish the effective date of retirement as soon as it has been decided.

John Hennessy, Group Chair, commented:

"Margaret Sweeney has been a member of the board since the Company's IPO in 2014. She has served since then as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and has also been a member of the Audit and Risk, and Nomination Committees. She has been the Senior Independent Director since December 2020. Margaret's contribution to Dalata has been immense and I wish to express my gratitude for all of the hard work and support she has given to the Group and the board in each of her roles. I wish her well for the future."

ENDS 

Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Seán McKeon, Company Secretary 
Niamh Carr, Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting dalata@fticonsulting.com 
Melanie Farrell              Tel +353 86 401 5250

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 49 three and four-star hotels with 10,650 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,400 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR220.2 million and a profit after tax of EUR46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  194470 
EQS News ID:  1463495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2022 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

DALATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.