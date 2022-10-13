New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - New York-based staffing and management firm, PPL Events, announces the launch of its new security services in three states across the United States. The launch intends to provide security services for events, programs, and productions in New York, California and Florida. The company aims to provide its clients with reliable, competitive, and tailored services to their specific requirements.

PPL Events focuses on professionalism and reliability when it comes to security services. They follow a standard procedure to select their security personnel in order to ensure quality and competitiveness. Their security guards are well-trained, licensed and insured. They are provided with both general and project-specific training.

"Our licensed and insured security guards are carefully selected for their professionalism and reliability. They are thoroughly trained to deliver to our clients the highest quality of protection. We offer integrated solutions designed to quickly, efficiently and effectively address security concerns. Our clients can count on the friendliness and responsiveness of our security service specialists for both short-term and long-term assignments", says Diego Errea, Founder and President of PPL Events.

Being a company specializing in experiential marketing, programming, events and covid compliance, PPL partnered with a number of companies including some of the tech majors in the past. During the pandemic, they assisted these companies with developing and implementing their programmes and for the safe reopening of properties throughout the US. They extend security services for various areas including Events, Clubs, Movie Sets, Elections, Retail & Loss Prevention, Executive & Personal Protection, Equipment & Asset Protection, Restaurants, etc. They also provide armed security to VIPs whenever required.

"We have ample experience with managing small intricate operations, to large complex programs for corporate clients. The primary aim of our security services is to bring safety and peace of mind to every operation we are involved in. We take the worry out of protecting the people, properties, and assets that matter most. We ensure the strictest standards of accountability and oversight at every step in the chain of command. Our experience with commercial and corporate accounts allows for streamlined implementation, communications and maintenance.", Diego Errea added.

Apart from security services, PPL Events also provides experiential activations, hospitality staffing, product demos, consulting services, temporary staffing solutions and covid compliance services among others. Being an OSHA-certified (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) company, PPL's focus also includes connecting its clients to qualified staff and talent to help them achieve strategic goals.

PPL Events is headquartered in New York, United States and was founded by Diego Errea in 2018. The company specializes in Event staffing and management, Hospitality, Personnel Logistics, Operations and Traffic Analytics. PPL is a fully-insured national agency following a tailored approach for each client.

