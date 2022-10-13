DJ Hardman & Co Research: Blackbird plc (BIRD): October 2022 Investor Forum - Powering ahead

Blackbird produces patented technology for editing and publishing video content in the cloud. It is used especially by sports and news providers. Since it is "cloud-native", it removes the need for expensive, dedicated workstations, and can be used in a normal browser from virtually anywhere, on any device. It does not even need fast broadband, and consequently is very energy-efficient, as well as intensely practical for operators working from home or from live events. Revenue growth has accelerated in the past two years, and its first licensing deal bodes well for the future.

Blackbird was then introduced as a cloud-native content creation and distribution platform, known for its efficiency and innovative technology. CEO Ian McDonough positioned the company as a high-growth business ready for upscaling, whilst keeping a keen eye on ESG initiatives and the overall sustainability footprint.

