Donnerstag, 13.10.2022
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Dow Jones News
13.10.2022 | 19:43
Hardman & Co Research: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF): Riding the BESS boom

13-Oct-2022 / 17:52 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF): October 2022 Investor Forum - Riding the BESS boom

Despite a sharp share price fall of late, investor interest in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) technology continues to grow, as it addresses many of the intermittency problems caused by rising renewable energy generation. The UK's two leading BESS players, which supply power grid-related technical services, are Gresham House Energy Storage (GRID) and Gore Street Energy Storage (GSF); they are capitalised at GBP869m and GBP500m, respectively. Other Renewable Energy Infrastructure Funds (REIF), 22 of which are now quoted, are moving into the BESS space. Most recently, the turmoil in the UK gas market provides further opportunities for funds with BESS operations.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/october-2022-investor-forum-3/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link.

Alex O'Cinneide, CEO of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, concluded the Investor Forum presentations with a snapshot of the company's diverse portfolio of energy storage investments - a unique asset class in its own right. Delivered to investors as a reliable dividend/income play, the company was presented as a well-established business, with a longstanding, strong financial performance.

Please click here to watch Gore Street Energy Storage Fund's presentation.

To view the full Investor Forum please click here. 

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

October 13, 2022 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

