BNP Media's Restoration & Remediation Brand Acquires The Experience Conference & Exhibitions

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / BNP Media, publishers of Restoration & Remediation (R&R) announced today the acquisition of The Experience Conference and Exhibitions, the largest trade shows in the cleaning, restoration and remediation industry fitting nicely with their Restoration & Remediation brand. These two industry leading events are held each year. The first is a spring event scheduled for May 8-10, 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and the fall event will be held September 6-8, 2023 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. For more information on the events, visit https://experiencetheevents.com/.

The Experience Conference and Exhibition features cleaning, restoration and remediation processes, products and procedures for beginners to experienced experts, including the industry's best in class exhibition with products and live demonstrations from the industry's leading companies and trade associations. Every year the best and brightest minds in the industry educate and inform attendees about the latest trends, newest products, and hottest topics. Featuring live hands-on demonstrations, specialty pavilions, workshops and interactive sessions all led by the top instructors in the cleaning and restoration industry.

The Experience Events, LLC was formed and designed in 2012 by Larry Cooper and his team after working in the cleaning, restoration, and remediation industry for over 40 years. Larry Cooper has a strong background in management and marketing, education for the industry and has presented over 1000 times. Mr. Cooper is staying on with the acquisition to continue to lead the 2023 product development and ensure a smooth transition.

"This is great news for R&R, great news for The Experience, and great news for our industry as a whole. Combining these two respected brands can only enhance the quality and experience for our audiences. And on a personal note, having the chance to be mentored by an industry legend like Larry Cooper is a true once in a lifetime opportunity. We can't wait to get started," said Michael Balzano, Group Publisher, BNP Media brands including Restoration & Remediation, Remediation Technology,RemTEC & Emerging Contaminants Summit, SNIPS and The Driller.

The trade shows attract both large manufacturers and distributors in the cleaning, restoration, and remediation industries as well as companies that supply information, technology, specialty products, services, and additional diversifications. The exhibit halls for both events features hundreds of booth spaces and dozens of pavilions for live demonstrations and truck displays.

"Our research indicates many people including the technicians' that attend our shows can greatly enhance their retention of what they learn by changing the style of education that they participate in. One research paper concluded that if the education is offered in a hands-on learning presentation the retention numbers shoot up to 75 - 80%. Then, if the hands-on education included the technician's actual participation in the demonstrations, the numbers even went higher," explained Larry Cooper. "The Experience education offers classroom, hands-on and live demonstration with attendee participation. This level of interactive education has increased our attendance and has helped continue to bring companies back to the shows."

Features of the trade show include a "flood house" that is built right on the expo floor and is used for live demonstrations on best practices using the ANSI/IICRC S500 Standards. There is also a cleaning pavilion which has been sponsored by Shaw Industries who bring in technical support to teach live demos. At previous events there has been upholstery cleaning areas, remediation practices area, spot cleaning areas, featured new technology and equipment and outside live demonstrations with truck mounted units and restoration equipment. For more information on the events, visit https://experiencetheevents.com/

Restoration & Remediation (R&R) has served as a true resource and platform for Contractors, Distributors and Business Owners in the restoration, cleaning, and remediation industries for decades. R&R provides content through a full suite of digital platforms, as well as a monthly interactive magazine. On average, R&R has more than 48,000 interactions with restoration and cleaning professionals each month between its website, multiple Newsletters, magazine, and strong social media presence. R&R has launched many new endeavors to benefit readers-including the Recognizing Women in Restoration campaign, and The Ladder Award, recognizing rising young leaders in restoration. R&R provides the knowledge and resources that enables industry leaders to grow and scale their business and to restore lives. For information, visit www.randrmagonline.com

Restoration & Remediation, Remediation Technology, RemTEC & Emerging Contaminants Summit, SNIPS and The Driller are published and produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: BNP Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720352/BNP-Medias-Restoration-Remediation-RR-Brand-Acquires-The-Experience-Conference-Exhibitions