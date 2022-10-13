Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV), ("PetVivo"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and other therapeutics for pets, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

John F. Dolan will be presenting at 8:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the PetVivo Holdings, Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG with OsteoCushion technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale. For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:

John F. Dolan

Chief Business Development Officer

(612) 802-4691

jdolan@petvivo.com

Source: PetVivo Holdings, Inc.