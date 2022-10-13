The Elder Law Practice of Douglas R. Jones & Cynthia Orlicek Jones brings 30+ years of experience and an unparalleled track record of helping hundreds of families with Estate Planning and Elder Law across Arkansas.

Cabot, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - The Elder Law Practice of Douglas R. Jones & Cynthia Orlicek Jones, a Cabot-based Law practice with 30+ years of experience, has been helping seniors going into nursing homes qualify for assistance to help pay financially-crushing long-term care costs. They just announced the release of their eBook, How To Avoid Costly Mistakes, Qualify For Medicaid & Protect Your Family's Assets When Admitting A Parent To A Nursing Home that is available for a free download for a limited time.





Founded by Douglas R. Jones and Cynthia Orlicek Jones, Elder Law Practice has focused on Estate Planning and Elder Law since 1987. Doug and Cindy are married attorneys that have helped hundreds of families navigate the logistical, legal, and financial decisions that come with choosing long-term care for their aging parents. Besides their legal expertise, they can provide an empathetic scope to their clients with both of them having personal experience with their aging parents.

Over the years, they realized that most people were unprepared for this pivotal stage of their loved one's life, and it was costing them dearly. Due to this lack of preparation, many families found themselves overwhelmed and making last-minute decisions without proper advice, guidance or planning that was costing them not only tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars but the peace of mind that comes with taking care of an aging parent. It's why Doug and Cindy started their thriving practice in the first place and continue to serve families after three decades of practice.

In this short, practical, and highly actionable eBook, Doug and Cindy aim to inform families about their options when admitting their parents to long-term care. They understand most legal advice regarding Estate and Elder care is complex and difficult to grasp for most people. It's why the eBook is written for anyone looking to get ahead with their planning or find new alternatives they weren't aware of, with Doug Jones noting:

"With over 7 out of 10 children admitting a parent into long-term care, it's important to have a trusted resource to navigate the complex challenges that arise. We decided to release this eBook to help families understand what options are available to them before they rush into a decision that negatively impacts their family's future. We want to give families the peace of mind that comes with knowing they've taken care of their loved ones while protecting them so they can focus on care, love, and support." -Douglas R. Jones, Founder, Elder Law Practice

The short, practical, value-filled eBook reveals the biggest mistakes most families make with long-term care and how to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, reduce the length of penalties caused by uncompensated transfers and increase the chances of having their Medicaid applications accepted and much more. For every common mistake the eBook reveals, there is an actionable insight that can be immediately applied.

Besides a successful law practice, the lawyers regularly write blogs, create YouTube videos and informational content to help families navigate long-term care. Additionally, they are members of several nationally-recognized organizations, including the Elder Counsel, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association that showcase their unwavering commitment to serving their clients.

