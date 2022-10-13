Powered by Oracle Cloud, Imperva Data Security Fabric Helps Secure and Accelerate Migrations to the Cloud

Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) a cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, announces that Imperva is extending its award-winning, hybrid data security platform to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help customers simplify migration, and automate compliance monitoring of cloud data instances. Imperva Data Security Fabric (DSF) has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers.

Imperva DSF provides unified data-centric security controls across the entire data estate offering scalability and simpler infrastructure. Through a single interface, Imperva Data Security Fabric helps discover and protect sensitive data types, including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, as enterprise customers migrate from globally dispersed data centers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. In addition, Imperva DSF supports several Oracle Database versions including Oracle Database 19c, and Oracle Database 21c, as well as Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP) and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW). Imperva is also a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN).

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Imperva's commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud along with knowledgeable execution can help our mutual customers deploy cloud-enabled cybersecurity solutions optimized to meet critical business needs."

"Improving the customer experience is a top business priority driving digital transformation. With customers becoming more attuned to the value of their data and the risks present as a result, organizations need to consider security and data protection as part of this transformation," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for the IDC Security and Trust Group. "For Oracle customers considering moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Imperva Data Security Fabric can provide visibility and automation across each environment, helping protect critical data at each stage of the migration."

"Imperva and Oracle have collaborated for years, helping mutual customers monitor and secure their sensitive data," says Dan Neault, SVP and GM, Data Security, Imperva. "We are excited to share that we have extended our platform to customers migrating their data to OCI with Imperva Data Security Fabric, now available in the Oracle Cloud marketplace."

Security complexity has hindered cloud agility

The cloud has revolutionized IT, offering organizations a strategic accelerator to rapidly pursue new market initiatives and adapt their operations in the face of new business challenges and opportunities. However, uncertainty about how best to overcome security risks and ensure regulatory compliance has slowed cloud adoption historically.

Significant differences between on-premises and cloud database environments have led organizations to try extending traditional database security tools to their cloud environments. Often they encounter unavoidable limitations, from the technical impossibility of installing agents on database as a service (DBaaS) deployments, to the practical limitations of directing all cloud database traffic through a proxy service. This has resulted in organizations using a patchwork of individual tools. This approach raises the likelihood of human error, unnecessarily increasing the risk of a breach or compliance failure.

Automation for many data security and regulatory compliance tasks reduces, and in some cases, may eliminate the burden placed on data security teams to manually keep compliance updates, records, and audit trails. Imperva DSF can help save time and reduce the cost of securing data by unifying security tasks including data activity monitoring, sensitive data discovery, classification, compliance, risk analytics, and threat detection.

Powered by Oracle Cloud, Imperva DSF provides information security leaders with an approach for enabling security, compliance and governance outcomes. Security teams can benefit by simplifying the protection of the organization's diverse data ecosystem, with single-pane-of-glass administration, integration with other IT security investments, and broad database coverage.

