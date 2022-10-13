BMO commits $1.2 million over three years

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - The BBPA National Scholarship Program has officially announced its 2022 class of honorees. Scholarships totaling $500,000 were awarded to 150 Black Canadian students from across the nation, all currently enrolled in post-secondary programs. The funds will support these scholars as they pursue their degrees and take the next steps toward esteemed careers in their respective fields.

"Each of these remarkable students serves as a beacon of hope for their peers, for their communities, and for the future of the Black economy," says BBPA CEO Nadine Spencer. "As an organization, it's our aim to foster advancement and empowerment for people of colour, and that's exactly what we're accomplishing in supporting these talented youth. But more importantly, we're cultivating their excellence and laying a strong foundation for their long-term success, which will undoubtedly benefit not just Black Canadians but the entire country."

Scholarship recipients were selected based on an assortment of criteria, including academic excellence, demonstrated financial need, and notable contributions to their communities. This year's cohort will be celebrated at the 2022 BBPA National Scholarships award ceremony, taking place virtually on Friday, October 14, 2022. The evening's guest speakers will include a number of the BBPA National Scholarship Fund's generous donors and the Canadian Minister of Education. 2006 BBPA scholarship recipient Dr. Alexander Chase will deliver the keynote.

This year also marks several important new milestones for the Scholarship Fund including BMO's commitment of $1.2 million to cover 30 scholarships and internships over three-years.

"BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, drives our commitment to making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and an inclusive society," said Vanessa Lewerentz, Chief Inclusion Officer, BMO Financial Group. "The newly created BMO Funding Future Scholarship is designed to break down legacy barriers to inclusion for students who are the first in their families to attend university or college. Each of these scholarships are helping individuals achieve their dreams and we are so proud to be a part of their journey."

2022 also marks the second year in which automotive scholarships will be supported by Toyota Foundation. Additionally, a scholarship established in honour of former THC champion Robert "Bobby Love" Izzard will be awarded to a student living in Toronto housing. These new awards will only further expand the reach of the scholarship program and create more pathways to achievement for the rising generation of Black professionals.

"At the BBPA, we recognize our community's academic potential and provide the financial boost needed to change the landscape", says Ross Cadasse, the BBPA President. "We know there is additional capacity for excellence amongst our student community to excel and be on par with the best, but access to scholarships and funding for education continues to be a barrier, we want to change that for the better."

Formerly entitled the "BBPA Harry Jerome Scholarship Fund", the Black Business and Professional Association established the BBPA National Scholarship Fund in 1986. The BBPA National Scholarships are made possible through the contribution of generous sponsors and donors. Since the fund began, thousands of post-secondary students from Canada's Black community have been awarded scholarships.

Scholarship Donors include:

BMO BrandEQ Marketing Christeen Ross Julien (by Stanley Julien) Canadian Medical Foundation Canadian Public Relations Society Connor, Clark and Lunn Denham Jolly Foundation Kindred Foundation Ned & Myrna Blair The Medina Morrisey Foundation The Minerva Scholarship, Dr. M. Rossi Ontario Ministry of Education Ontario Power Generation Robert "Bobby Love" Izzard Shakerhill Foundation PepsiCo Toronto Community Housing Toyota Foundation Xero

The 2022 BBPA National Scholarships recipients are:

Adeola, Oladimeji, University of Toronto, Social Sciences Ahmed, Awad, Western University, Bachelor of Medical Sciences Aisling, Martins-Ezeifeaku, Queen's University, Honours Bachelor of Health Sciences Allen, Jean-Pierre, Wilfrid Laurier University, Bachelor of Science (Biology) Allysia, Chin, University of Toronto, Combined Doctor of Medicine and Philosophy Alysa Morgan - University of Guelph, Hon. Bachelor of Criminal Justice & Public Policy Alyssa, Gordon, Dalhousie University, Master of Science majoring in Audiology Amanda, Owusu, University of Windsor, Law, Juris Doctor Amani, Hitimana, University of Toronto, Community Development and Adult Education Amanuel, Gebeyehu, University of Western Ontario, Honours Business Administration Amelia, Souffrant, McGill University, Bachelor of Civil Law and Juris Doctor Andre, Moodley, Wilfrid Laurier University, Honors BSc in Computer Science Angel, Ekoma, George Brown College, Business Administration Aniyah, Stuart-Veira, Univ. of Western Ontario, Honours - Health Science with Biology Anjolaoluwa, Antonio, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, Doctor of Medicine George, Clements, Dalhousie, Juris Doctor/Master of Business Administration Anwar, Abdi, McMaster University, Honors Bachelor of Health Sciences Awwal, Abass, York University, Honors Bachelor of Art (Law and Society) Ayan, Absiye, University of Toronto, Honours Bachelor of Arts and Science Chelsea James, Toronto Metropolitan University, Digital Media Baithat Adeyinka, Western University, Doctor of Medicine Beverly Osazuwa - McGill University, Bachelor of Civil Law and Juris Doctor Brandon Pierre, York University, Juris Doctor Bryce, Golding, University of Toronto, Bachelor of Kinesiology and Physical Education Bunisha, Samuels, York University, Juris Doctor Caleb Clarke, Modern European Studies, Int'l Relations & Economics, Univ. of British Columbia Carl Joshua, Lamers, York University, Law Carmynn, Skalnik, The University of British Columbia, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology Chanice Dwyer, Centennial College/Tropicana - Automotive Business Charlotte, Murat, Queen's University, Bachelor of Applied Science Cheikh, Tchouambou Youmbi, University of Toronto, Doctor of Medicine Program Chelsea James, Toronto Metropolitan University, Digital Media Chiamaka, Okafor, York university, Honours Bachelor of Psychology Chidubem, Nkoloagu, St. Thomas University, Bachelor of Arts major in Psychology. Chioma Chelsea, Anthony, University of Toronto, Juris Doctor Chloe, Doras, Dalhousie University, Master of Public Administration Christine Feoshi - Wilfrid Laurier University, Criminology Clifton, Grant, York University, Honours Law and Society Corey, Fletcher, Queen's University, Doctor of Medicine Cydney, Morris, Wilfrid Laurier University - Psychology Program. Daneika, Hammith, University of Waterloo, Honours Life Science (Psychology) Dave D'Oyen - Toronto Metropolitan University, Juris Doctor - Law Dezaray, Morris, Brock University, Nursing Dominique Walker - University of Ottawa, International Studies and Modern Languages Dream Tuitt-Barnes - Queen's University, Honours Bachelor of Health Sciences Efemena, Eghujovbo, University of Toronto, Honors Bachelor of Arts -Criminology Law Elijah Adusi, University of Waterloo, Mathematics, Honours, Co-operative Program Elizabeth, Agyei, University of Waterloo, Honors Bachelor of Science Erhowvosere Otubu - Queen's University, Bachelor of Applied Science Eunice Aluko - University of Toronto, Hon, BSc. Human Biology and Immunology Favour, Onwuka, Trinity Western University, Bachelor of Arts, Major in Communications Henrika, Larochelle, Dawson College, Interior Design Hezekiah, Stamp, Carleton University, International Business (Trade and Marketing) Idil Ali, University of Toronto, Master of Public Health Isaiah Abolarinde, Carleton University, Bachelor of Engineering, Civil Engineering Jac-Antoine Muntu-Caron, University of London, MBA Program Jada, Best, University of Toronto, Honors Bachelor of Science (Forensic Science) Jaerae, Dell, Michigan State University, Biology-Bachelor of Science Jamaul, Douglas, York University, Schulich School of Business, B.B.A., Jamison, Duprat, Humber College, Computer Programming and Analysis Janyah, Brown, McMaster University, Honours Biology Jenna, Harris, McMaster University, Bachelor of Engineering and Biomedical Eng. Joel, Vicente, University of Waterloo, Honours Mathematics (Co-op) Joseph O., Osgoode Hall Law School at York University Joycelyn, Martey, Toronto Metropolitan University, School of Law, JD Juan Antonio, Nelson, Luther College, Master of Information in Human-Centered Data Science Judia Neida Joseph - University of Ottawa, Bachelor of Commerce Hephzibah Ali - McMaster University, Honors Bachelor of Health Science Biochemistry Julianah, Oguntala, University of Toronto, Doctor of Medicine Justin Joseph - University of Waterloo, BA Science- Honours Mechatronics Engineering Kahile, Alleyne, University of Toronto Mississauga, Management Kalah, Brereton, University of Waterloo, Honours Mathematics, Major in Actuarial Science Kayla, Malcolm, University of Guelph, Bachelor of Commerce - Coop Marketing Management Kayode Simmons, Georgian College, Automotive Business Kian, Lewin, Toronto Metropolitan University, Professional Communications Kisanet, Kebedom, University of Toronto Mississauga, Doctor of Medicine, MD Program, Korede, Akindoju, Dalhousie University, Doctor of Medicine (MD) program Krystal, Henry-Mathieu, Toronto Metropolitan University, Master of Applied Science Kyle, Oshiyemi, Western University, Computer Science Lea, Joseph, University of Sheffield, MSc Urban Planning Leanne, Gilbert, Oakwood University, Bachelor of Science Biology with Pre-Med Concentration Leonardo, Moodley, Wilfrid Laurier University, Honors (BSc) in Computer Science Lidia, Sumamo, Toronto Metropolitan University, Politics and Governance Loic, Tagne, Harvard College, Major: Government, Minor: Economics and French Lori-Ann, Kouakou, McMaster University, Honours Bachelor of Neuroscience Lucy, Gill, Wilfrid Laurier University, Bachelor of Music (Voice) Luwam, Ermias, Toronto Metropolitan University, Nursing - Collaborative Program Lydia, Muyingo, Dalhousie University, Doctor of Philosophy: Clinical Psychology Macdonald, Nnadi, University of Waterloo, Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Eng. Maclite, Tesfaye, University of Toronto, Medicine Makaiya Mitchell - University of Ottawa, Honours Bachelor of Arts in Psychology Malaika, Henriques, Law Society of Ontario Marley Halsall, Western University, Master of Physical Therapy Matt, Beals, Fanshawe College, Police Foundations Michaela Wilson - University of Toronto, Bachelor of Kinesiology Michelle, Ampadu, University of Western Ontario, Economics Mirabelle, Harris-Eze, University of Calgary, Juris Doctor Morgan Martin - University of Toronto, Doctor of Medicine Moses, Onyango, Brock University, Bachelor of Science in Medical Sciences Myannah Carvery - University of Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Nana Adu-Poku - York University, Master of Education Nathan, Ayele-Bangura, Western University, Bachelor of Management and Org. Studies Nebiyou, Timotewos, York University, Criminology Newel Elle, Anderson, University of Toronto, Juris Doctor (JD) Nicole, Balthazar, University of Windsor, Juris Doctor Nneka Onyeachonam, Brock University, Master's in applied Disability Studies-LDCC Noroh, Dakim, University of Toronto, Medicine Obinna, Esomchukwu, Dalhousie University, Doctor of Medicine Ogechukwu Ndu -Toronto Metropolitan University, Nursing (BScN) Oluwakemi Olarotimi , University of Calgary, Biomedical Technology Program Oluwamisimi, Oluwole, Queen's University Kingston, Bachelor of nursing science Oluwatobi, Falana, McGill University, BCL/JD Program (Law) Omari, Ramsay, University of Guelph (Humber), Psychology Onyinye, Okorafor, University of Waterloo, Honors Science and Business Co-op Orly Tuza - University of Toronto, Specialist Program in Management and Finance Osman ibrahim, Carleton University, Honors Bachelor of Computer Science Quincy Johnson - York University, Cities, Regions, Planning (BES) EUC Rashawna Blair - University of Toronto, Doctor of Pharmacy Razan, Mohamed, Western University, Juris Doctor Renee, Bailey, University of Toronto, Doctor of Medicine Program (MD) Roselaide Decker - University of Toronto, Honours Bachelor of Science Rooselyn St. Jean, Sheridan College, Social Service Worker Program Royon, Chichester, Saint James School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine Ruth, Abdi, University of Toronto, Studies in Life Sciences Rutha, Desta, Toronto Metropolitan University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) - Criminology Salem, Aaron, University of Toronto, Master of Social Work Salina, Berhane, University of Toronto, Master of Education in Social Justice Education Samira, Awad, University of Ottawa, Honors Bachelor of Biomedical Science Sara E., Redeemer University, Business and International Development Shandon, Ashitei, University of Toronto, Master of Health Science (MHSc) Shari Williams - Tyndale University & Seminary, Health and Human Services Sky, Dunkley, The UOIT, Honors Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) Suliat Yakubu - University of British Columbia, MA Applied Science in Biomedical Engineering Taejah Noble, University of Guelph - Humber, Honours Bachelor of Applied Science Taya, Hooper-Dixon, Acadia University, Bachelor of Kinesiology Tegwende Seedu - McMaster University, Master of Public Health Tendo, Babirye, York University, Faculty of Health, B.Sc., Spec. Hons. Global Health Teniola, Odetoyinbo, Toronto Metropolitan University, Juris Doctor I Terel Leslie - Toronto Metropolitan University, Honours Bachelor of Commerce Tinashe, Muzah, Peter A. Allard School of Law - UBC, Juris Doctor Tivona, Mwangi, University of Ottawa, Honours Bachelor of Health Sciences Toheeb, Ayinde, University of Waterloo, Honors of Biomedical Sciences Troy Lewis, Georgian College, Automotive Business School Trystin, Halasz-Thompson, Toronto Metropolitan University, Bachelor of Commerce - Business Tynelle, Taylor-Chase, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, PhD Toluwanimi, Temowo, University of Alberta, Honours Physiology, Bachelor of Science Vincent, Bisasor, McGill University, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Biology Wahi, Mohamed, University of Maryland, Master of Public Health Yasmin, Dini, McMaster University, Doctor of Medicine Zaevian Dawson - Toronto Metropolitan University, Bachelor of Engineering

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the BBPA National Scholarships, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For more information, please visit the BBPA online at www.bbpa.org, call 416-504-4097, or email communications@bbpa.org

