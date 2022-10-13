Acrow Bridge: Acrow Provides Modular Steel Replacement for Damaged Bridge in Northern Italy

Long-term temporary structure vital to maintaining local, tourist and commercial traffic

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to note it has supplied a modular steel bridge to enable access over the Rio Rinassico Gorge in the Province of Trento in northern Italy. The structure will serve as a long-term temporary solution to a bridge damaged by a slow-moving landslide on one of the steep slopes of the gorge.



Acrow's modular bridge was installed on Strada Provinciale 124 in the village of Ton to replace the damaged precast concrete bridge which was closed and subsequently removed. In addition to keeping several small communities connected, maintaining a safe, reliable direct route across the gorge is vital to the region's economy, which is reliant on tourism and agriculture. The Val di Non is acclaimed for its natural beauty and important architecture as well as the cultivation of several iconic apple varieties. With no reasonable alternate route available and an extremely limited space for assembly and installation, Acrow's modular components offered an ideal way to quickly restore traffic flow.

The Acrow 700XS panel bridge has an overall length of 67.06 meters in three continuous spans, and a width of 3.67 meters in a DSR2 truss configuration. It has an epoxy aggregate deck surface and a design load of 44mt truck as per the most recent Italian Guidelines on bridges and is compliant with Eurocode design standards.

Acrow's solution was proposed by project contractor Carraro Impresa. After extensive site preparation including the installation of micropiles to provide stabilization to the bank of the south slope of the gorge, the assembled Acrow bridge was lifted in two segments onto the bearings with a crane and installed in just six days. It was opened to traffic on July 16 after completion of the approaches and other ancillary work. It is expected to remain in place until the construction of a new bridge is completed, which is estimated to take some years. When the modular bridge is disassembled, its components will be inventoried by the province for reuse when needed in other locations.

"We are pleased to have participated in this important project benefitting the people of the Province of Trento," said Marco Mazzucato, Acrow's Business Development/Project Manager - International. "Our engineering excellence and strong commitment to comprehensive service enables Acrow to provide high-quality customized solutions to contractors and government agencies alike."

"For more than 70 years, Acrow has provided innovative solutions to restoring critical transportation infrastructure in the most challenging locations, including areas with geotechnical considerations," added Paul Sullivan, President - International Business at Acrow. "Designed and manufactured with high-strength galvanized steel, and easily transported and installed, Acrow's solutions are designed to serve a wide range of applications, both permanent and temporary, with a service life of 75-100 years."

