New Research from G2 Highlights Deltek's Continued Project-Based ERP Leadership with Deltek Vantagepoint

Deltek received numerous accolades in G2's Fall Reports and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the eighth consecutive quarter

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Quarterly ERP Grid Report for Project-Based ERP for the eighth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Its rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from the user community, as well as online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek Costpoint once again took home Leader badges in the project-based ERP category. Deltek products including Vantagepoint, Costpoint and Ajera were also recognized for having the Highest User Adoption, being a High Performer and Best Meeting Requirements for Small Businesses, as well as being a Momentum Leader.





Built exclusively for professional services firms including A&E firms and Consulting firms, Deltek Vantagepoint helps improve productivity, boost collaboration and increase profitability. With the latest release, Vantagepoint delivers schedule dependencies to manage a project's critical path, simplifies updating percent complete for project managers, expands adoption with personal dashboards, streamlines financial management and much more. This builds on recent enhancements of more interactive and informative dashboards, visual project scheduling, more automated billing and invoicing and simplified approvals.

Vantagepoint Integrates Easier Than Ever

To help customers integrate disparate systems via the cloud to streamline business processes, Deltek has introduced Deltek Unionpoint , an integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Project-based businesses can more easily build, deploy and manage integrations to and from Deltek Vantagepoint for a cohesive experience across the technology stack.

Similarly, Deltek Payments AP Automation also integrates with Vantagepoint, allowing architecture, engineering and consulting firms to digitally transform their current cash flow process by streamlining and automating payments. By leveraging this combined solution, Vantagepoint users can optimize their outbound payments, gain more control with vendor payments, and streamline your overall vendor payment process.

"Vantagepoint has added a lot more efficiency to our process. More procedures are automatic and with that added efficiency we can maximize the utilization of our staff," said Deltek Vantagepoint user Chad Rahmani, Director of Financial Services, S2S.

Deltek Vantagepoint Reveals What's New and Coming Next at Upcoming User Conference

Deltek users from around the world will come together at Deltek ProjectCon in November to learn more about what's new and what's coming in the products they use, including Vantagepoint. Attendees will learn tips and tricks from experts and hear success stories from other users. There are five sub-tracks for Deltek Vantagepoint to help users align their roles with content specific for them including business development/marketing, project management, financial management, empowering every user and technical. In addition to more than 50 breakout sessions for Vantagepoint, users can set up meetings with experts, network with peers and learn about complementary solutions.

For more information about Deltek Vantagepoint, check out this blog. To register for Deltek ProjectCon, click here.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

