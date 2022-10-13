Verticalmove is an award-winning Staffing and IT Services company with over 20 years of experience acquiring and retaining top talent for ambitious start-ups and Fortune 500 companies across the United States, Europe and Canada.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Verticalmove, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based Staffing and IT Services company with 20+ years of experience helping start-ups and Fortune 500 organizations, has announced the release of their 2022 Compensation Report available to download free for a limited time.





Verticalmove, A World-Class Talent Acquisition Firm Announces Release of 2022 Compensation Report



Verticalmove was launched in 1999 by Matthew Allen, a leading expert in professional talent acquisition and retention. Allen recognized the acceleration of IT and digital advancements meant businesses would need to attract and retain top-tier engineering and development talent if they wanted to stay relevant. In addition, cultural shifts translated into candidates demanding more from their employers with more options than ever.

During the last 26 years, Verticalmove has helped its clients attract the brightest executive, technical, sales, and marketing professionals through executive search, contingent search and contract staffing engagements that provide them with a competitive advantage to build high-performing, collaborative cultures.

In releasing their 2022 Compensation Report, Verticalmove aims to help hiring managers, firms and candidates access the latest compensation data with key insights that take into account recent economic and cultural shifts.

The goal of releasing the report is to help both companies stay ahead of talent acquisition challenges to produce the highest number of placements, save hiring managers time and increase productivity, profits and innovation - while helping candidates gain instant access to the latest compensation of their peers with founder Matthew Allen noting:

"We're living in a world where the status quo of talent acquisition is rapidly changing. When it comes to compensation, both candidates and leading brands are placing an emphasis on transparency during the hiring process. We're thrilled to release our report and help businesses, hiring managers and candidates access industry-specific data, insights and trends so they can leverage them into successful hires that create a win for all parties." -Matthew Allen, Founder & CEO of Verticalmove

To date, Verticalmove has helped countless businesses attract and retain hundreds of technical professionals with an unprecedented 6:1 submittal-to-offer ratio on average, and a 85% offer acceptance rate. They serve their clients through a passive and exclusive network of 800,000+ professionals with IT Consulting Solutions, Headhunting & Staffing, and Payroll Services.

Verticalmove's mission is to produce the highest number of placements, with fewer resumes, in the least amount of time. In doing so, they help businesses generate more successful hires while consuming less resources. Allen and his team believe their rigorous process, vast expertise, unmatched network and proprietary technology are responsible for their track record.

On the candidate side, Verticalmove helps software developers and engineers who are looking to find roles and opportunities with some of the world's leading brands. Using their experience and connections, Verticalmove has helped candidates land roles with some of the most admired brands such as Salesforce.com, Disney Streaming, UnitedHealth Group, American Express, CVS Health, Workday, Activision and many others with top-tier compensation, benefits and career opportunities.

To learn more about Verticalmove and download their 2022 Compensation Report, visit: https://www.verticalmove.com.

