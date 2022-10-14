Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Canadian Forage and Grassland Association ("CFGA") has selected its BIX Impact ESG reporting solution to support the launch of the On-Farm Climate Action Fund for producers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

"The program supports producers interested in adopting beneficial management practices ("BMPs") that store carbon and reduce greenhouse gases in areas such as nitrogen management, cover cropping and rotational grazing practices," explains Cedric MacLeod, Executive Director of the CFGA. "We engaged TrustBIX because of their established trust and track record in the livestock sector for programs of this nature."

Carlene Schneider, CFGA Knowledge Translation and Transfer Manager adds, "BIX Impact streamlines the application and reporting process for everyone, enabling our advisors and verifiers to engage producers in the program faster. It also allows CFGA to focus more resources on the farmer and on-farm implementation and support through the planning process."

"Our goal is to help producers implement new management practices that enhance carbon removal opportunities that make a real difference to their operation with support from the Agriculture Climate Solutions On-Farm Climate Action Fund," says Travis Quirk, OFCAF Project Manager.

This project uses BIX Impact, the latest enhancement to the BIX platform, allowing TrustBIX customers to strategically qualify operations, aggregate data for strategic sourcing and ESG reporting. It allows multiple programs to be run concurrently for producers and ensure their information remains private and confidential.

TrustBIX has worked closely with CFGA to develop producer resources supporting them to navigate the online application process, including linking the application to CFGA mentor networks, reference resources, training opportunities and access to technical support. "This project builds on TrustBIX's extensive experience with chain-of-custody solutions for all levels of the supply chain, from producers to consumers and our goal to become a global leader for traceability in the agri-food business," says TrustBIX Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Ogaranko.

About the Canadian Forage and Grassland Association

Incorporated in 2010, the Canadian Forage and Grassland Association (CFGA) provides a national voice for all Canadians who produce hay and forage products and for those whose production is dependent upon forage/grassland production.

The $200-million On-Farm Climate Action Fund is an initiative to help farmers tackle climate change. The objective of the fund is to support farmers in adopting beneficial management practices (BMPs) that store carbon and reduce greenhouse gases, specifically in the areas of:

nitrogen management

cover cropping

rotational grazing practices

The Canadian Forage and Grassland Association is working solely on supporting the rotational grazing practices stream in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan provinces.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

The Company's Insight technology offers an edge-to-enterprise supply chain solution that brings asset situational awareness to dealers, equipment fleets, and civil construction managers. The platform allows for the tracking, protection, and identification of movement of assets using self-powered and self-reporting cellular tags and cloud-based suite of tools.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @TrustBIX_Inc, LinkedIn TrustBIX and Facebook @TrustBIXInc.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140326