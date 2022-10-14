Taiwan Innotech Expo: TIE 2022 Gathers 10 Major Semiconductor Companies Demonstrating Their Capability for Innovation and Leading a New Generation of Domestically Developed Technologies onto Global Stage

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) continues to be an annual flagship event for the technology sector. Officially opened today (October 13th), TIE 2022 has brought together the fruits of R&D efforts from notable domestic and foreign organizations. Among the three main exhibition pavilions, the Innovation Pilot Pavilion is expected to be the focus of attention.

The three key agencies of the Ministry of Economic Affairs - the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the Department of Industrial Technology (DOIT), and the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) - together with the National Development Council (NDC), the Ministry of National Defense (MND), and other governmental entities have come to the event to reveal the results of their research projects. Moreover, 10 major Taiwanese semiconductor companies led by TSMC have been invited to a special section of the exhibition grounds in order to demonstrate their capability as Taiwan's "Silicon Shield."

Semiconductor Zone Presents Latest Trends in the Development of Key Technologies and Applications

For the first time, TIE has assembled a group of 10 leading domestic semiconductor companies that include TSMC, UMC, and ASE. The Semiconductor Zone, where they are displaying their latest technological innovations, has been jammed packed with visitors. Some of the notable exhibits in this section include PSMC's 3D inter-chip stacking method, Ardentec's proprietary test process analysis system, and MPI's smart PCB inspection. As Taiwan's third largest foundry, PSMC is offering 3D inter-chip stacking as a solution for manufacturing chips that can boost the performance of an AI system while consuming less energy. Ardentec, which is known for laser repair and IC testing services, is presenting equipment that eliminates defects in automotive and security chips. As for probe card specialist MPI, its smart PCB inspection is an integrated system that monitors the manufacturing process for high-end products.

On October 14th, a conference titled "Presentation on Trends in Semiconductor Applications" will be held on the main stage of the Innovation Pilot Pavilion. Well-known domestic and foreign semiconductor companies such as Infineon, Siemens, Himax, and MPI will be at the conference to share their perspective on a wide range of industry-related topics. The attendees can expect to obtain a fuller understanding of the semiconductor industry with respect to the development of technologies and applications.

5G and AIoT Join Forces to Enable Synergy Between Semiconductor and Biotechnology Industries

The Innovation Pilot Pavilion is showcasing a diverse range of technologies that fall under seven major themes: semiconductor, healthcare, intelligent manufacturing, smart living, sustainability & green energy, defense & aerospace, and "Discovering Technology Treasures." A highlight belonging to the smart living category is a 5G AIoT smart display for cosmetic counters. Introduced by IDB and designed for smart retail, this equipment overcomes the limitations associated with traditional shelves and display cases. NDC is also showing off a flexible AMOLED video wall that is 110 inches in screen size, just 20 kilograms in weight, and only 1 millimeter in thickness. Touted as the first of its kind in the market, the video wall is comprised of multiple display modules that are tiled seamlessly together.

Among exhibits related to healthcare and medicines, notable highlights include a next-generation ultrasound contrast agent for diagnosing cancer and cardiac diseases and an ultrahigh-sensitive semiconductor biosensor and analyzer. The contrast agent, which is being promoted by IDB at the event, complements an ultrasound system and also acts as a drug delivery enhancer. It can limit side effects and improve the efficacy of cancer drugs. The semiconductor biosensor and analyzer, which is being promoted by NDC, is the world's first in terms of the integration of biotechnology and semiconductor. It can detect the presence of coronavirus with a very small sample quantity.

Energy IoT Drives Net-Zero Revolution and Accelerates Localization of Manufacturing and Growth of Domestic Industries

To demonstrate Taiwan's commitment to the goal of sustainability and green energy, SMEA has brought two items to the event: the eKoEN lightweight energy management systems from eKoPro and the Solid Recovery Fuel from LongShun Green Energy Technology. With the arrival of the energy IoT, the former is expected to be gradually adopted by enterprises for monitoring power consumption. As for the latter, it is a fuel made from plastic and textile wastes.

Regarding exhibits related to intelligent manufacturing, DOIT has brought an integrated level 3 ADAS solution and Taiwan's first integrated powertrain and chassis control unit. The former, which uses AI and deep learning to detect obstacles on the road, is noted for being a domestically developed total solution for active driving safety. Apart from these highlights, MND has also unveiled a power-enhanced exoskeleton system that assists soldiers in handling munitions and heavy weapons.

In addition to these exhibitions, the Innovation Pilot Pavilion also hosts a series of conferences and forums. For instance, on October 14th, IDB will hold the Innotech Forum and seminars on networking suppliers and buyers of zero-emission technologies. On the same day, DOIT will also hold a conference on strategic partnerships for technological innovation.

TIE is a major global platform for showcasing the latest technologies. With the presence of the "Silicon Shield," this year's event further emphasizes that Taiwan possesses not only a first-class capability for innovation but also a strong drive to propel domestic R&D and bring its self-developed solutions to partners worldwide.

Physical Exhibition: Hall 1 of Taipei World Trade Center, Oct. 13-15, 2022

Virtual Exhibition: https://tie.twtm.com.tw, Oct. 11-20, 2022

