Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CNB/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 12, 2022.





CNB Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/140431_4b9d62140412d8f0_001full.jpg.

As a blockchain project that invests in carbon neutral projects, Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) was issued with the hope of digitizing carbon credits through the blockchain technology to further promote the efficiency of trading of carbon credits. Its native token CNB was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 12, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Carbon Neutrality Blockchain

Climate change has prompted 195 countries to engage in the Paris Agreement, which aims at limiting the global warming to 2 centigrade by 2030. However, the world is still facing a 15 billion tonne CO2 emissions reduction gap, and such a large gap is expected to fuel a sharp rise in prices of carbon credits. The Global Carbon Neutrality Capital (GCNC) is here to invest in state-approved carbon credits.

As a project issued by GCNC, Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) has an objective of investing in carbon neutral assets recognized by countries all over the world. Its native token CNB is issued based on investments in carbon neutral projects. Carbon credits will be digitized by blockchain technology and traded through a unit of CNB, which means a unit of CNB is associated with a unit of carbon credit sold to the public. And before purchasing CNB, the purchaser must first undergo KYC verification of identity.

About CNB Token

CNB is the native token of Carbon Neutrality Blockchain. It will serve as payment or investment tool for merchants, the forest economy and the green power industry, i.e. CNB will be a payment instrument for digital asset flows, agricultural and forestry products and green power transactions, and merchant collections.

Based on BEP-20, CNB has a total supply of 21 million (i.e. 21,000,000) tokens. Investors who are interested in the Carbon Neutrality Blockchain investment can now easily buy and sell CNB token on LBank Exchange.

Learn More about CNB Token:

Official Website: https://cnb.world

Telegram: https://t.me/+A5Rsl_dffmZhMGNl

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

