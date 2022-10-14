DJ The girls Token project successfully raised over 1.2 million in presale. The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than 1.2 million and continues to delight investors

NEWS RELEASE BY GIRLES

Hrodna, Belarus | October 13, 2022 03:33 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.

The vision and mission of Girles Project

The Girles Metaverse team is actively developing a P2E server in Minecraft, completing quests on which investors can earn real money on a play-to-earn basis. The team believes this innovation will significantly increase the crypto community and attract a huge number of new investors, since Minecraft is one of the best-selling games in the world!

At the heart of the Girles Metaverse project is the NFT Metaverse. Users used to call NFTs "just pictures," but Girles Metaverse proved otherwise. The developers offer investors a separate product, where NFT can be not only the author's works, but also lands / game items that can also be used in P2E games, in NFT Staking, whereby placing NFT on staking, investors will receive Girles Tokens, and in the future can take back the NFT, as well as to the NFT Box, and NFT Burning, whereby burning NFT on the Ethereum platform, investors receive exclusive bonuses.

Investors can mint NFTs, hold them, and buy or sell them on the NFT Market. The team is actively working on enlarging the community and refining the Tokenomics for the NFTs, which means the NFTs have a growth potential.

Time to Invest?

The Girles Metaverse community is strong and outgoing,and the team keeps improving the cryptocurrency world by adding new custom developments. The Girles Metaverse team passed KYC with Solidproof and posted links to their LinkedIn accounts, which guarantees the legality of the project. The Girles Metaverse community is implementing more than 15 products.

To purchase a token, use the links below:

Presale here: https://girles.org/presale

About GirlesS: https://girles.org/aboutgirles

Telegram Group: https://t.me/girlesmetaverse

About Girles

Girles Metaverse is a modern crypto community that has been developing a cryptocurrency token since 2022. The goal of Girles Metaverse is to simplify the cryptocurrency world and develop individual ideas!

Girles Project is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. We recommend doing thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency.

Contact Details

Girles Metaverse

Daniel Tulkin

support@girles.org

