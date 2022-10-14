Annual rooftop solar installations more than double when a homeowner's long-term "profit" on a system increases from zero to $1,000, a new study shows.From pv magazine USA Annual rooftop solar installations more than double to 14 systems per thousand households when homeowners earn a net present value, or "profit," of $1,000 over 20 years, a new study shows. The numbers of systems are based on an average residential rooftop PV system size of 5 kW. The rooftop solar adoption model was based on solar installation data from California, Massachusetts, Arizona, Germany and Japan from 2005 to 2016. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
