



BANGKOK, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm Southeast Asia which debuted in 2019 was a huge success. Now, after the Covid-resultant pause, the Show is back - as an in-person show, with access to new pre-show planning and engagement tools that will enhance the visitor experience. InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 will take place from 2 to 4 November at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).InfoComm Southeast Asia is the region's premier Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Technology tradeshow, featuring trailblazing international and local solution providers. Powerful solutions on show and insightful learning sessions cater to a spectrum of industries, including the government sectors of transportation, public security and defense, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and others.The Show specially caters to AV industry players as well as embedded technology decision-makers and business end-users. For these stakeholders who are serious about transforming their organization and growing their business in and beyond the post-pandemic landscape, this is a show not to be missed."After the 2-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, InfoComm Southeast Asia is happy to once again bring together Pro-AV technology providers and business users; technology experts, industry leaders and open minds ready to learn," said Richard Tan, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia. "Much has changed in terms of available tech-enhanced solutions and marketplace needs and trends. So, besides the opportunity for all stakeholders to reconnect face-to-face, InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 is going to be an exciting space for visitors and delegates as they get up close and personal with exhibitors and experts - the drivers of tomorrow's technology and solutions. The Show is the place to seek out the most advanced Pro-AV ideas to-date, to create and deliver an exceptional customer experience in an increasingly hybrid world."THE EXHIBITIONTransformative Solutions for All IndustriesThe world has just begun to emerge from a painful yet revitalizing lesson. It has learnt the urgency of technology adoption and the importance of constant upgrading along with technological evolution, to be future-ready and disruption-proof. Increased technology implementation and integration lead to greater reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate the consequent increase in security risks. This reality is already fast unfolding, driven by Pro-AV technologies, making InfoComm Southeast Asia an important show for AV and IT professionals and business decision-makers.InfoComm Southeast Asia is where entrepreneurs, business leaders and technical professionals will discover the latest Pro-AV solutions that are transforming every industry. More than 130 exhibiting companies from over 20 participating countries will gather under one roof to showcase their innovations for the post-pandemic marketplace. These include brands like Epson, Lenovo, Microsoft, Panasonic, Philips, and more. Visitors can expect to see:- Large screen, projection mapping, AR/VR solutionsfor live events, museums, education and simulation training- Security, flood and surveillance monitoring systems for network operations centers- Control and automation solutions for smart city management- Room automation and centralized systems for smart homes and offices- Collaborative conferencing systems for in-person and hybrid meetings- Smart classrooms- Digital signage and display solutions for advertising and information- Virtual and hybrid learning solutions...and moreDISCOVER SOLUTIONS WITH vBOOTHPre-Show Engagement for Better Show ExperienceTo enhance show experience for visitors, InfoComm Southeast Asia has introduced facilitative tools on the Show website. These tools will allow solution-seekers to identify exhibitors that have those solutions, and connect with them.- An intuitive business matching system instantaneously presents visitors with a list of exhibitors, based on their industry and the solutions they seek.- vBooth gives every exhibitor a dedicated page online, where visitors can explore the exhibitor's solutions via multimedia presentations. Information will include the exhibitor's range of solutions as well as products and solutions being presented at the Show.- Business card drop facility lets visitors leave their details for callback by exhibitors, and appointment scheduler allows visitors to pre-arrange meet-ups with exhibitors at the Show.All these will help visitors organize their visit way before the Show begins. Fully-utilised, visitors can look forward to a productive time at InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022.THE SUMMITInsights into Developments and Trends for Informed Business DecisionsConcurrent to an exciting show floor is the InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 Summit line-up. Multiple conference tracks cater to different industries and learner profiles. Delegates can look forward to more than 30 free-to-attend learning sessions in the form of keynotes, panel discussion and case studies.Tracks for Vertical Market Solution-seekers and AV Professionals- The two-day NIXT Summit focuses on end-to-end emerging tech solutions for businesses. Sessions delve into the successes and challenges of digital transformation practices in industries and enterprises.Tracks for AV Professionals and Technology Decision-makers- AVIXA Seminars help AV professionals stay in touch with technical updates, industry practices and trends across various industries and application scenarios.- Asia AV Leaders Connect (By invite-only) gathers the AV industry's C-suite and directorate leaders across Asia for the exchange of intelligence; discussions on geopolitical and economic concerns as well as emerging technology trends and disruptions; and identification of growth opportunities.- AV Managers Day sessions are designed for mid-level AV managers and use real-life case studies to delve into AV project challenges and how to overcome them.There is also the AV Technical Tour which offers an opportunity to see Pro-AV solutions in situ. The "Smart Traffic Systems -- Expressway Traffic Management Centre and Control Rooms" tour will take delegates into the very heart of command and control scenarios, where condition monitoring, situational management, emergency response, etc are critical. Visitors can learn how advanced technologies and control systems enable the Expressway Authority of Thailand to effectively and efficiently provide the best experience for expressway users.For the full Summit line-up and latest updates, please visit the official Show website at www.infocomm-sea.com.REGISTRATION IS OPENAdmission to Exhibition and Summit is FreeInfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 will be at BITEC from 2-4 November (Days 1 and 2: 10am - 6pm; Day 3: 10am - 4pm local time). Visitors can register to visit the Show at www.infocomm-sea.com. Admission is free.About InfoCommAsiaInfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region's preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. About InfoCommAsia
InfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region's preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows in China, India and Southeast Asia, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific.

Additional information is available at:
infocomm-china.com | nixt-china.com | infocomm-india.com | infocomm-sea.com

For more information, please contact:
Rest of the World
Angie Eng
Marketing Director
InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd
angieeng@infocommasia.com

Thailand
Kanokwan Sukchaisri
Managing Director
Expo Inter Co., Ltd
kanokwan.infocommasia@expointer.net

Source: InfoCommAsia