PR Newswire
13.10.2022
Westlake Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; MillerKnoll to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) will replace MillerKnoll Inc. (NASD:MLKN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and MillerKnoll will replace Covetrus Inc. (NASD:CVET) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 18 . Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital acquired Covetrus in a deal that closed today. MillerKnoll is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 18, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Westlake

WLK

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

MillerKnoll

MLKN

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

MillerKnoll

MLKN

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Covetrus

CVET

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2022 PR Newswire
