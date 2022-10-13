SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank ("WaFd Bank"), today announced record annual earnings of $236,330,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $52,715,000 from earnings of $183,615,000 for the year ended September 30, 2021. After the effect of dividends on preferred stock, net income available for common shareholders was $3.39 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, a $1.00 or 41.8% increase from $2.39 for the prior fiscal year. Return on common shareholders' equity for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was 11.70% compared to 8.69% for the year ended September 30, 2021. Return on assets for the year ended September 30, 2022 was 1.17% compared to 0.95% for the prior year.
President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented, "Fiscal year 2022 was the best year for WaFd Bank in our 105-year history. We broke records for net income, earnings per share, loan growth, total loans, loan production, book value per share, and tangible book value per share. Over the last several years, we worked to execute our strategic plan to position the bank to prepare for and actually benefit from rising interest rates, all while maintaining a conservative credit posture. I thank our clients and the almost 2,200 employees of WaFd Bank that made these results possible, but I also must acknowledge the role market interest rates have played. We remained patient and withstood earnings pressure as we experienced near-record low net interest margins following the Federal Reserve Bank taking interest rates to zero at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now we are benefiting from the 300 basis point increase in rates over the last seven months as the Federal Reserve Bank works to regain price stability.
"With the Fed's moves this year, we experienced significant expansion of our net interest margin. One year ago, the Bank's margin was 2.88% and by the end of the fourth quarter, it reached 3.64%, a 26% increase in a single year. Compounding the margin improvement, we grew loans outstanding from $13.8 billion to $16.1 billion, a 17% year over year increase. The 3.64% margin is the highest we have experienced since 2005, which bodes well for future performance.
"We learned through the years that the key to long-term success is to continue to invest in both your teams and your technology. It is difficult to grow if you cut staff or reduce your IT budget. WaFd is continuing to make significant investments in both our teams and our technology to drive growth. Even with continued investments in these areas, the Bank's efficiency ratio, which is a measure of how many cents it costs to earn one dollar of net revenue, decreased from 57% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 50% this quarter, the best efficiency ratio we have reported in the last five years.
"There are no guarantees as to what the future holds, but at this point in time, our credit quality is about as strong as we have ever seen it. We posted net recoveries for the ninth consecutive year, meaning for each of the last nine years we recovered more from loans that we previously charged-off during the Great Recession (2008-2010) than we charged off. To do that for nine years straight is an astounding feat. I don't know of any other publicly traded bank that can match that record, and that is a tribute to our clients that worked though serious challenges and to our collections teams.
"Lastly, I want to call out the 9.5% year-over-year growth in tangible book value per share. This is especially gratifying, given so many banks have taken meaningful market value losses on their investment portfolios, resulting in large swings in their accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). By keeping the majority of our investments in shorter duration assets and putting in place long-term hedges over the last two years, WaFd Bank has been an outlier in that regard. We believe that WaFd Bank is well positioned to withstand the economic volatility that seems to be on the horizon and continue to be a source of strength and stability for our clients."
Total assets were $20.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 5.7% from $19.7 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to record loan originations (noted below) funded by continued growth in customer deposits, increased Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and decreased cash. Net loans increased by $2.3 billion, or 16.5%, while deposits increased $0.5 billion, FHLB advances increased $0.4 billion and cash decreased by $1.4 billion.
Customer deposits totaled $16.0 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 3.1% since September 30, 2021. Transaction accounts increased by $0.6 billion or 4.8% during the fiscal year 2022, while time deposits decreased $96 million or 2.8%. The shift in deposit mix has been a result of a deliberate deposit pricing and customer growth strategy. The focus on transaction accounts is intended to lessen sensitivity to rising interest rates and manage interest expense. As of September 30, 2022, 79.2% of the Company's deposits were in transaction accounts. Core deposits, defined as all transaction accounts and time deposits less than $250,000, totaled 95.2% of deposits at September 30, 2022. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 100.5% at September 30, 2022 compared to 89.0% at September 30, 2021.
Borrowings from the FHLB totaled $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $405 million or 23.5% since September 30, 2021. The weighted average effective interest rate for FHLB borrowings was 2.02% as of September 30, 2022, versus 1.51% at September 30, 2021, the increase being primarily due to higher rates on new short-term borrowings. As of September 30, 2022, $1.1 billion of the $2.13 billion in outstanding FHLB advances have effective maturities greater than one year.
Record loan originations totaled $8.7 billion for fiscal year 2022 compared to $8.2 billion in fiscal year 2021. Fiscal 2022 did not contain any SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations as compared to $321.937 million originated in fiscal 2021. Partially offsetting the loan origination volume in each of these years were loan repayments of $6.2 billion and $6.8 billion, respectively. Commercial loans represented 78% of all loan originations during fiscal 2022 with consumer loans accounting for the remaining 22%. The Company views organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits as the highest and best use of its capital. Commercial loans are preferable in this low-rate environment due to the fact they generally have floating interest rates and shorter durations. The weighted average interest rate on the loan portfolio was 4.25% as of September 30, 2022, an increase from 3.47% at September 30, 2021, due primarily to higher rates on adjustable rate loans and newly originated loans.
Credit quality is being monitored closely in light of the shifting economic and monetary environment. As of September 30, 2022, non-performing assets remained low from a historical perspective at $45 million, or 0.21% of total assets, compared to 0.22% as of September 30, 2021. Since September 30, 2021, real estate owned decreased by $1.5 million and non-accrual loans increased by $2.8 million. Delinquent loans were 0.17% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses (including the reserve for unfunded commitments) totaled $205 million as of September 30, 2022 and was 1.06% of gross loans as compared to $199 million or 1.22% of gross loans as of September 30, 2021. Net recoveries were $3.5 million for fiscal year 2022 compared to net recoveries of $6.3 million in fiscal 2021. The Company has recorded net recoveries for nine consecutive years.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3 million in fiscal 2022, compared to provision of $0.5 million in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2022, provisioning for net growth in the loan portfolio was mostly offset by improvements in the credit quality of certain loan portfolios related to strong real estate markets and collateral conditions.
The Company paid a quarterly dividend on the 4.875% Series A preferred stock on July 15, 2022. On September 2, 2022, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to common stockholders of record on August 19, 2022, which was the Company's 158th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Tangible common shareholders' equity per share increased by $2.22 or 9.54% during fiscal 2022 to $25.49. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets increased to 9.60% as of September 30, 2022.
Net interest income was $595 million for fiscal 2022, an increase of $89 million or 17.7% from the prior year. The increase in net interest income from the prior year was primarily due to average interest-earning assets increasing by $776 million or 4.30% while average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $273 million or 1.92%. Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $569 million over the same period. The change in net interest income was also impacted by the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increasing by 26 basis points while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined by 11 basis points. Net interest margin of 3.16% in fiscal 2022 was up from 2.80% for the prior year. Net interest margin of 3.64% in the 4th fiscal quarter of 2022 was up from 2.88% in the same quarter of the prior year. This increase in net interest margin is directly attributable to both increasing market interest rates and the intentional shift over the last several years towards transaction deposits and commercial loans mentioned above.
Total other income was $66 million for fiscal year 2022, an increase from $61 million in the prior year. The increase in other income is primarily due to unrealized gains recorded for certain equity investments being $3 million higher in fiscal 2022 versus 2021.
Total operating expenses were $359 million for fiscal 2022, an increase of $26 million or 7.9% from the prior year. Compensation and benefits costs increased $18 million or 10.11% year-over-year primarily due to annual merit increases, higher bonus compensation accruals related to strong deposit and loan growth, and strategic investments in top talent and strategic initiatives. Operating expenses were $93.1 million for the 4th fiscal quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.5 million or 8.7% from the same quarter a year ago due primarily to the compensation related changes noted above. The Company's efficiency ratio was 54.25% for fiscal 2022 as compared to 58.77% for the prior year due to income growth outpacing expense growth. The efficiency ratio was 49.5% for the 4th fiscal quarter of 2022 compared to 56.8% for the same quarter a year ago.
For the year ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded federal and state income tax expense of $64 million, which equates to a 21.23% effective tax rate. This compares to an effective tax rate of 21.24% for fiscal year 2021. The Company's effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 differs from the statutory federal tax rate mainly due to state taxes, tax-exempt income, tax-credit investments and certain differences in book and tax deductions.
WaFd Bank is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and has 201 branches in eight western states. To find out more, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. The Company uses its website to distribute financial and other material information.
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share and ratio data)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 683,965
$ 2,090,809
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,051,037
2,138,259
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
463,299
366,025
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $172,808 and $171,300
16,113,564
13,833,570
Interest receivable
63,872
50,636
Premises and equipment, net
243,062
255,152
Real estate owned
6,667
8,204
FHLB and FRB stock
95,073
102,863
Bank owned life insurance
237,931
233,263
Intangible assets, including goodwill of $303,457 and $303,457
309,009
310,019
Federal and state income tax assets, net
—
3,877
Other assets
504,652
257,897
$ 20,772,131
$ 19,650,574
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Transaction deposits
$ 12,691,527
$ 12,108,025
Time deposits
3,338,043
3,434,087
Total customer deposits
16,029,570
15,542,112
FHLB advances
2,125,000
1,720,000
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
50,051
47,016
Federal and state income tax liabilities, net
3,306
—
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
289,944
215,382
18,497,871
17,524,510
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 and 0 shares issued; 300,000 and 0 shares outstanding
300,000
300,000
Common stock, $1.00 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 136,270,886 and 135,993,254 shares issued; 65,330,126 and 65,145,268 shares outstanding
136,271
135,993
Additional paid-in capital
1,686,975
1,678,622
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes
52,481
69,785
Treasury stock, at cost; 70,940,760 and 70,847,986 shares
(1,590,207)
(1,586,947)
Retained earnings
1,688,740
1,528,611
2,274,260
2,126,064
$ 20,772,131
$ 19,650,574
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Common shareholders' equity per share
$ 30.22
$ 28.03
Tangible common shareholders' equity per share
25.49
23.27
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.95 %
10.82 %
Tangible shareholders' equity (TSE) to tangible assets
9.60
9.39
TSE + allowance for credit losses to tangible assets
10.45
10.28
Weighted average rates at period end
Loans and mortgage-backed securities
4.13 %
3.37 %
Combined loans, all interest-earning assets
4.04
2.80
Customer accounts
0.51
0.23
Borrowings
2.02
1.51
Combined cost of customer accounts and borrowings
0.68
0.35
Net interest spread
3.36
2.45
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
As of
SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share and ratio data)
Cash
$ 683,965
$ 607,421
$ 1,947,504
$ 1,880,647
$ 2,090,809
Loans receivable, net
16,113,564
15,565,165
15,094,926
14,592,202
13,833,570
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
205,308
203,479
201,384
201,411
198,800
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,051,037
2,150,732
1,909,605
1,946,139
2,138,259
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
463,299
477,884
301,221
326,387
366,025
Total assets
20,772,131
20,158,831
20,560,279
19,973,171
19,650,574
Transaction deposits
12,691,527
12,668,251
13,139,606
12,550,062
12,108,025
Time deposits
3,338,043
3,297,369
3,251,042
3,351,984
3,434,087
FHLB advances
2,125,000
1,700,000
1,720,000
1,720,000
1,720,000
Total shareholders' equity
2,274,260
2,220,111
2,191,701
2,149,126
2,126,064
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Common shareholders' equity per share
30.22
29.39
28.97
28.33
28.03
Tangible common shareholders' equity per share
25.49
24.66
24.23
23.59
23.27
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.95 %
11.01 %
10.66 %
10.76 %
10.82 %
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
9.60 %
9.63 %
9.29 %
9.35 %
9.39 %
Tangible shareholders' equity + ACL to tangible assets
10.45 %
10.65 %
10.29 %
10.38 %
10.42 %
Common shares outstanding
65,330,126
65,321,869
65,306,928
65,263,738
65,145,268
Preferred shares outstanding
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
Loans to customer deposits
100.52 %
97.49 %
92.09 %
91.76 %
89.01 %
CREDIT QUALITY
ACL to gross loans
1.06 %
1.08 %
1.13 %
1.18 %
1.22 %
ACL to non-accrual loans
594.51 %
554.76 %
598.66 %
447.99 %
626.16 %
Non-accrual loans to net loans
0.21 %
0.24 %
0.22 %
0.31 %
0.23 %
Non-accrual loans
34,534
36,679
33,639
44,959
31,749
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.21 %
0.25 %
0.23 %
0.27 %
0.22 %
Non-performing assets
44,554
50,430
47,243
54,790
43,625
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands, except share and ratio data)
(In thousands, except share and ratio data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable
$ 174,710
$ 137,039
$ 601,592
$ 537,660
Mortgage-backed securities
8,263
5,294
26,332
24,708
Investment securities and cash equivalents
14,960
7,253
38,435
29,242
197,933
149,586
666,359
591,610
INTEREST EXPENSE
Customer accounts
17,071
8,568
43,041
42,313
FHLB advances and other borrowings
7,243
9,062
28,729
44,188
24,314
17,630
71,770
86,501
Net interest income
173,619
131,956
594,589
505,109
Provision (release) for credit losses
1,500
(500)
3,000
500
Net interest income after provision (release)
172,119
132,456
591,589
504,609
OTHER INCOME
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
18
14
99
14
Gain (loss) on termination of hedging derivatives
—
—
—
14,110
Prepayment penalty on long-term debt
—
—
—
(13,788)
Loan fee income
1,154
1,887
7,168
6,899
Deposit fee income
6,604
6,499
25,942
24,686
Other income
6,706
10,603
33,163
28,640
14,482
19,003
66,372
60,561
OTHER EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
51,304
45,910
193,917
176,106
Occupancy
10,568
9,820
42,499
39,610
FDIC insurance premiums
2,231
3,450
9,531
14,368
Product delivery
5,104
5,092
19,536
18,505
Information technology
12,228
9,814
47,202
42,737
Other expense
11,707
11,577
45,890
41,133
93,142
85,663
358,575
332,459
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net
(488)
993
651
427
Income before income taxes
92,971
66,789
300,037
233,138
Income tax provision
19,576
14,418
63,707
49,523
Net Income
73,395
52,371
236,330
183,615
Dividends on preferred stock
3,656
3,656
14,625
10,034
Net Income available to common shareholders
$ 69,739
$ 48,715
$ 221,705
$ 173,581
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings
$ 1.07
$ 0.72
$ 3.40
$ 2.39
Diluted earnings
1.07
0.72
3.39
2.39
Cash dividends per share
0.24
0.23
0.95
0.91
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
65,326,706
67,227,280
65,287,650
72,529,188
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
65,423,817
67,235,846
65,404,110
72,565,920
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.44 %
1.07 %
1.17 %
0.95 %
Return on average common equity
14.22
10.36
11.70
8.69
Net interest margin
3.64
2.88
3.16
2.80
Efficiency ratio
49.52
56.75
54.25
58.77
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share and ratio data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable
$ 174,710
$ 149,113
$ 139,260
$ 138,509
$ 137,039
Mortgage-backed securities
8,263
8,618
4,659
4,792
5,294
Investment securities and cash equivalents
14,960
9,417
6,919
7,139
7,253
197,933
167,148
150,838
150,440
149,586
INTEREST EXPENSE
Customer accounts
17,071
9,284
8,225
8,461
8,568
FHLB advances and other borrowings
7,243
6,118
7,525
7,843
9,062
24,314
15,402
15,750
16,304
17,630
Net interest income
173,619
151,746
135,088
134,136
131,956
Provision (release) for credit losses
1,500
1,500
(500)
500
(500)
Net interest income after provision (release)
172,119
150,246
135,588
133,636
132,456
OTHER INCOME
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
18
—
—
81
14
Loan fee income
1,154
1,618
2,475
1,921
1,887
Deposit fee income
6,604
6,613
6,282
6,443
6,499
Other income
6,706
9,319
6,902
10,236
10,603
14,482
17,550
15,659
18,681
19,003
OTHER EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
51,304
48,073
47,115
47,425
45,910
Occupancy
10,568
10,053
11,788
10,090
9,820
FDIC insurance premiums
2,231
2,100
2,100
3,100
3,450
Product delivery
5,104
4,667
5,044
4,721
5,092
Information technology
12,228
11,831
11,722
11,421
9,814
Other expense
11,707
10,679
10,648
12,856
11,577
93,142
87,403
88,417
89,613
85,663
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net
(488)
448
129
562
993
Income before income taxes
92,971
80,841
62,959
63,266
66,789
Income tax provision
19,576
17,546
13,600
12,985
14,418
Net income
73,395
63,295
49,359
50,281
52,371
Dividends on preferred stock
3,656
3,656
3,656
3,656
3,656
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 69,739
$ 59,639
$ 45,703
$ 46,625
$ 48,715
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per common share
$ 1.07
$ 0.91
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.72
Diluted earnings per common share
1.07
0.91
0.70
0.71
0.72
Cash dividends per common share
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
65,326,706
65,315,481
65,301,171
65,207,837
67,227,280
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
65,423,817
65,395,666
65,445,206
65,350,174
67,235,846
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.44 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
1.02 %
1.07 %
Return on average common equity
14.22
12.50
9.80
10.12
10.36
Net interest margin
3.64
3.22
2.90
2.87
2.88
Efficiency ratio
49.52
51.63
58.65
58.64
56.75
