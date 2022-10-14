Chinese scientists have built a selenium solar cell with an alloyed selenium-tellurium absorber, which reportedly reduces interfacial defects. Under standard illumination conditions, the device has an efficiency of 1.85%.Researchers from the Wuhan National Laboratory for Optoelectronics (WNLO) in China have fabricated a selenium (Se) solar cell with a selenium-tellurium (Se-Te) absorber, which they claim can optimize the selenium bandgap, thus improving the overall cell efficiency. "Selenium element is a promising light-harvesting material for solar cells because of the large absorption coefficient ...

