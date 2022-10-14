Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spezial: % Heute das endgültige Finale vor ganz großer Meldung? %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2022 | 11:04
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bandero Café Tequila now available in the UK

Small batch coffee-infused Premium Tequila launches in the UK

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Bacardí called time on Patrón XO Cafe, many coffee-infused tequila lovers in the UK shed a tear.

Bandero Café Tequila now available in the UK

Now that love affair can blossom again with the introduction of Bandero Café to meet the demand for authentic Mexican tequila infused with the best of coffee.

Bandero Café is smooth yet dry, with notes of fresh roasted coffee, chocolate and vanilla. Using the finest Blue Weber Agave, matured for seven years in the red clay soil of Jalisco's Los Altos Highlands in Mexico, the result produces a floral, sweet flavoured and creamy textured tequila.

Jonathan Kendrick, the founder, designer and creator of Bandero, said: "We see a great opportunity in the UK to offer consumers a better choice of premium tequilas and both Bandero Café and Blanco are exceptional in their own right. They are meant to be sipped and savoured, allowing the intricate flavours created by being twice distilled to come through. I am excited to see these brands go from strength to strength."

Bandero's Café and Blanco tequilas are now available through Molson Coors and Deckers Trading, who share exclusive distribution rights for the products in the UK.

Bandero Café has already secured its first national listing across all Be At One bars, owned by Stonegate Group, and will be available for customers to purchase from mid-October.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919714/BANDERO_CAFE.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bandero-cafe-tequila-now-available-in-the-uk-301647636.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.