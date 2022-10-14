Bandero Café Tequila now available in the UK

Small batch coffee-infused Premium Tequila launches in the UK

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Bacardí called time on Patrón XO Cafe, many coffee-infused tequila lovers in the UK shed a tear.

Now that love affair can blossom again with the introduction of Bandero Café to meet the demand for authentic Mexican tequila infused with the best of coffee.

Bandero Café is smooth yet dry, with notes of fresh roasted coffee, chocolate and vanilla. Using the finest Blue Weber Agave, matured for seven years in the red clay soil of Jalisco's Los Altos Highlands in Mexico, the result produces a floral, sweet flavoured and creamy textured tequila.

Jonathan Kendrick, the founder, designer and creator of Bandero, said: "We see a great opportunity in the UK to offer consumers a better choice of premium tequilas and both Bandero Café and Blanco are exceptional in their own right. They are meant to be sipped and savoured, allowing the intricate flavours created by being twice distilled to come through. I am excited to see these brands go from strength to strength."

Bandero's Café and Blanco tequilas are now available through Molson Coors and Deckers Trading, who share exclusive distribution rights for the products in the UK.

Bandero Café has already secured its first national listing across all Be At One bars, owned by Stonegate Group, and will be available for customers to purchase from mid-October.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919714/BANDERO_CAFE.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bandero-cafe-tequila-now-available-in-the-uk-301647636.html