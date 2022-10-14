

The Hong Kong Police Force's "3R" rescue solution combines (from L) R-Cam, R-Map and R-Watch to increase the efficiency of rescue operations.



The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's hill fire surveillance system can detect hill fires and send an alert to its Fire Control Centre.



Yee Fung Technology's auto-parking system uses robotic pallets (in blue, under the vehicle) to send vehicles to parking spaces.

HONG KONG, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is hosting five autumn technology fairs* at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 13 to 16 October. The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) and many other exhibitors are showing an array of cutting-edge solutions that enhance hiker safety, boost search and rescue efficiency, detect hill fires, kill viruses, eliminate odours, detect rodent activities and enable automated parking, among other benefits. The fairs are signature events that encourage exchange among industry professionals and promote the application of innovative technologies across different sectors, aiming to improve people's quality of living.Positioning system improves safety of hikers and rescuersThemed "Innovations for Better Living", this year's fairs have brought together more than 1,100 exhibitors. At the HKTDC International ICT Expo, the OGCIO has set up two pavilions - the Smart Government Pavilion (Booth: 1E-A02) and the Hong Kong Innovation Pavilion (Booth: 1E-A22) - under the theme "Smarter Hong Kong" to showcase a number of technological solutions.Among them is the Government Wide-Internet of Things Network (GWIN) developed by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) since 2019 and based on LoRa (Long Range) wireless technology. Last year, under the Smart City Blueprint for Hong Kong 2.0, the EMSD developed a trial system based on GWIN to provide location tracking and an SOS function for use in areas with weak or no mobile network coverage, aiming to enhance the safety of hikers. A "GWIN-on-drone" has also been developed to support the location-tracking application of the trial system. The department collaborated with the Civil Aid Service and the Fire Services Department, in 2021 and 2022 respectively, to try out the system and test the drone's location tracking at Plover Cove Country Park in Hong Kong's New Territories.Alongside the EMSD, the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) is presenting its own rescue technology. The HKPF's Information Systems Wing has created a "3R" rescue solution with a digital platform that combines R-Map, R-Watch and R-Cam. The solution can provide accurate locations of rescue teams and transmit high-definition video footage of rescue scenes to the control centre using live mapping and GPS positioning. The overall aim of the system is to increase the efficiency of rescue operations and monitor the status of rescue team members to ensure their safety.Another smart development on display is the hill fire surveillance system developed by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD). Installed at the Tin Fu Tsai Fire Lookout in Tai Lam Country Park, the system uses infrared thermal detection technology, video analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies. It can detect hill fires and send an alert to the AFCD's Fire Control Centre, along with real time fire data, to help in its deployment of firefighting operations.Environmental problems addressed by rodent detection and deodorisation techOther exhibitors at the fairs are showcasing a variety of solutions and products to address environmental problems and improve people's living environments. Among them is the Care222 solution developed by Ecobay Technologies Limited (Booth: 1D-C02), an exhibitor at the B4B Challenge pavilion. The technology uses filtered Far-UVC light to disinfect both the air and surfaces and is effective against coronavirus. The solution also includes a special filter that blocks the UV-C band, which is harmful to human skin and eyes, to ensure it is safe. The Care222 solution has already been deployed at Hong Kong International Airport and in other public organisations.Ecobay is also exhibiting its ozone deodoriser, Radica, which works by generating low-concentration ozone. The product is safe to use not only in unoccupied environments, such as garbage rooms, but also locations where people congregate such as hospital waiting rooms and welfare facility rooms, effectively eliminating odours in these spaces.Datax Limited (Booth: 1D-E02), an exhibitor at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks pavilion that provides AI and data solutions to Hong Kong businesses, is showcasing a thermal rodent detection system that is battery-powered and equipped with 4G connectivity. The system requires no external power or internet connection and can be used both indoors and outdoors. It uses AI to estimate rodent infestation and generate heat maps and other reports to help in rodent eradication planning.Meanwhile, Smart City Consortium pavilion exhibitor Yee Fung Technology (Booth: 1E-A22) is displaying an automatic parking system that is intended to alleviate Hong Kong's shortage of parking spaces and congested car parks. The system uses robotic pallets and autonomous navigation technology to send the vehicles to parking spaces and accurately park them. At the same time, it analyses big data on parking times and car owner habits to reduce the time required to park and retrieve vehicles. The solution helps to increase the number of parking spaces while reducing energy consumption and exhaust emissions.The five technology fairs have all adopted the HKTDC's brand-new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. In addition to attending the physical fairs, exhibitors, buyers and industry professionals can participate in smart business matching through the Click2Match platform from now until 23 October.*The five autumn technology fairs are the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia (organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd), the HKTDC International ICT Expo, HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo.Websites- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com- electronicAsia: www.electronicasia.com- International ICT Expo: https://ictexpo.hktdc.com- Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hklightingfairae.hktdc.com- Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://hkotlexpo.hktdc.com- Highlight product lists: https://bit.ly/3rc6pLp- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3g6iyj0About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets.